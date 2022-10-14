Hawks Talon GC wins 2023 NBA 2K League Lottery

Hawks Talon held 2.1 percent odds of winning the first pick.

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to the NBA 2K League's Hawks Talon GC as they have won the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft Lottery and will have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA 2K League Draft.

Entering the lottery, Hawks Talon held 2.1 percent odds of winning the first pick, the second-to-worst odds of any team in the lottery.

“Our room lit up with excitement when we learned that we had won the lottery and will have the first pick in the upcoming NBA 2K League Draft,” said Hawks Talon GC Director of Esports Wesley Acuff said in a release. “The opportunity to add a major piece at the top of the draft is incredibly important for our long-term vision for this team, and we cannot wait to dive into the process this offseason.”

The 2022 NBA 2K League Draft pool will consist of players who win draft eligibility as part of the “NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series,” “Sony Scouting Grounds” tournaments, unretained players from the 2022 season, select competitors in the NBA 2K League’s APAC, Australian and European Invitationals, and other high-performing players in the 2K community as determined by league and team officials.

All players must be 18 years or older by Jan. 1, 2023 and must satisfy the NBA 2K League’s requirements to be eligible for the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft.

The date of the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft will be announced at a later date.

The league is on an upward positive trend with the league announcing their newest team, NBL OZ Gaming, and in San Antonio with Donovan "SELDUM" Mass (who resides in San Antonio and is an Airman at JBSA Lackland) winning the 2022 Amateur of the Year Award.