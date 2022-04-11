'I can't go there' | Popovich responds to lawsuit against the Spurs and Josh Primo, stands by team's statement

"Anybody that has observed the Spurs over a very long period of time knows that an accusation like this would be taken very seriously," Popovich said in part.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich responded to a lawsuit against the team and Josh Primo the day after the civil action was filed.

Popovich said he wouldn't comment too much because lawyers are now involved, but he said he stands by the Spurs' statement.

"Anybody that has observed the Spurs over a very long period of time knows that an accusation like this would be taken very seriously," he said.

Former team psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen and attorney Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit claiming that Primo engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, and that high-ranking members of the Spurs organization were made aware of the allegations and didn't take proper steps to address it as it continued.

Buzbee said in a news conference Thursday that Cauthen respected Popovich and wanted to make sure he was aware of the situation. He said that Spurs executives told Cauthen in June that Popovich was indeed aware, but Buzbee believes that might have been a lie.

Popovich was asked Friday before the Spurs hosted the Los Angeles Clippers about what he knew about the allegations in June.

Here is Popovich's full answer:

"I understand your question, and your desire to get as many details as you can, but as you also know, this is in the hands of lawyers now. I can't go there, and I'm not gonna go there. It's up to them. They're gonna talk about it, they're gonna argue about it, they're gonna go back and forth, that's what they do. While that's going on, I can't talk about details.

"But I will say that I stand by the statement that came out yesterday by the Spurs organization, in contrast to many of the things that were said at the press conference.

"I would only add that anybody that has observed the Spurs over a very long period of time knows that an accusation like this would be taken very seriously, without any doubt whatsoever, no equivocation, the Spurs organization would be on top of it.

"I'm absolutely confident that the men and women on the managerial staff that dealt and are dealing with this did so purposefully, efficiently, promptly, and did it with the utmost care for everybody concerned: the accuser, the accused, the people in the organization to make sure that everybody still felt comfortable and safe, and I just leave my comments at that."

The statement from RC Buford referenced by Popovich stated that the organization "disagreed with the accuracy of facts, details and timeline presented."

"While we would like to share more information, we will allow the legal process to play out," the statement said. "Our organization remains committed to upholding the highest standards and will continue to live by our values and culture."

On Friday, Popovich did not make it clear what he knew and when, nor did he say what parts of the news conference and lawsuit he and the team disagree with.