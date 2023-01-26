Mavs star Luka Doncic reportedly 'day-to-day' with 'mild' left ankle sprain; to miss Utah Jazz game

PHOENIX — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns with an ankle injury and did not return.
Doncic was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a left ankle sprain three minutes into the first quarter.
A replay of the incident showed Doncic step on the foot of a Suns defender and then limping off the court with trainer Casey Smith.
X-rays on Doncic's injury came back negative, according to multiple media reports. On Friday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojarowski reported that Doncic is expected to be "day-to-day" with a "mild sprain."
The Associated Press reported that Doncic will miss Saturday's game at Utah.
Doncic's absence leaves the Mavericks without their top two scorers. Christian Wood is recovering from a broken left thumb. Dallas will also be without forward Maxi Kleber, who has been out since early December with a torn right hamstring.