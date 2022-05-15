'We'd like to report a robbery': The funniest tweets on Mavs' blowout win in Phoenix

The Mavs ripped off a 123-90 win, knocking out the Western Conference's top seed and advancing to the conference finals. And Twitter came up clutch.

DALLAS — From the jump Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks seemingly stunned the Phoenix Suns in their win-or-go-home Game 7 playoff matchup.

And the Suns never recovered.

The Mavs ripped off a 123-90 win, knocking out the Western Conference's top seed and advancing to the conference finals. Now Dallas will face Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.

Equally as clutch as Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie on Sunday night was NBA Twitter, which didn't miss its moment during the blowout shocker.

Here were some of the funnier posts we noticed (no offense to Phoenix):

You know it's bad when the airports get involved...

And then the police...

Hello, @PhoenixPolice? We’d like to report a robbery at the Footprint Center tonight.



Our intel says the suspect looks like this…



😉 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/np5f4HhwqI — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) May 16, 2022

But really, imagine sitting courtside as a Suns fan and seeing this all night. Shot. after. shot.

Luka backpedaling after every make pic.twitter.com/ZFXjkEaFbF — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) May 16, 2022

And if Mavs fans thought their nickname for Suns guard Devin Booker was funny last week, it all came together Sunday night, when Booker struggled to 11 points.

On the flip side, Dinwiddie starred for Dallas, bouncing back from a rough playoff stretch and making that midseason trade look all the better. Dinwiddie dropped 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. Not a bad clutch performance.

And the internet was quick to correct the record on that trade...

The Photoshop experts were busy with the Luka-MJ crossovers:

Remember those concerns about "Fat Luka"? Yeah, neither do we...

Luka was on a McChickens, vodka and hookah diet all summer. And still led the Mavs to the WCF 😭😭😭😭 — Master (@MasterTes) May 16, 2022

When life imitates art and/or a State Farm commercial...

The Devin Booker and Chris Paul that showed up today pic.twitter.com/3xWgqFhJ3T — JcF¡g3r0@ (@YaboiJohn10) May 16, 2022

No arguing with this one:

Luka and Dinwiddie right now pic.twitter.com/OaVWsbgZfl — Overtime (@overtime) May 16, 2022

And last but not least...another shot at Luka's new favorite rival: