'We'd like to report a robbery': The funniest tweets on Mavs' blowout win in Phoenix

DALLAS — From the jump Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks seemingly stunned the Phoenix Suns in their win-or-go-home Game 7 playoff matchup.
And the Suns never recovered.
The Mavs ripped off a 123-90 win, knocking out the Western Conference's top seed and advancing to the conference finals. Now Dallas will face Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
Equally as clutch as Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie on Sunday night was NBA Twitter, which didn't miss its moment during the blowout shocker.
Here were some of the funnier posts we noticed (no offense to Phoenix):
You know it's bad when the airports get involved...
And then the police...
But really, imagine sitting courtside as a Suns fan and seeing this all night. Shot. after. shot.
And if Mavs fans thought their nickname for Suns guard Devin Booker was funny last week, it all came together Sunday night, when Booker struggled to 11 points.
On the flip side, Dinwiddie starred for Dallas, bouncing back from a rough playoff stretch and making that midseason trade look all the better. Dinwiddie dropped 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. Not a bad clutch performance.
And the internet was quick to correct the record on that trade...
The Photoshop experts were busy with the Luka-MJ crossovers:
Remember those concerns about "Fat Luka"? Yeah, neither do we...
When life imitates art and/or a State Farm commercial...
No arguing with this one:
And last but not least...another shot at Luka's new favorite rival: