Mavs star Luka Doncic faces 1-game suspension after picking up 16th technical foul

Doncic got slapped with a technical midday through the third quarter in an eventual loss to the Hornets.
Credit: AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic hands the basketball to an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season on Sunday and now faces a one-game suspension.

Unless the NBA office rescinds the technical, Doncic will be forced to sit out the team’s game Monday night against against the Indiana Pacers.

Doncic had been chirping at officials for most of Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and finally got slapped with a technical midway through the third quarter of a tightly contested game.

The suspension could prove costly for Dallas, which entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for 10th in the Western Conference but still out of position for a play-in tournament spot because the Thunder hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mavericks.

