Blazer5 Gaming captures the Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 STEAL OPEN title

Blazer5 defeated Jazz Gaming 3–1 in a five-game title series.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Blazer5 Gaming, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, defeated Jazz Gaming 3–1 in a five-game series to win the NBA 2K League’s third and final in-season 3v3 tournament – the Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 STEAL OPEN – and a prize pool of $25,000.

For Blazer5, this win adds to the franchise’s third NBA 2K League tournament championship (2018 THE TURN Powered by AT&T, 2020 THE TICKET Powered by AT&T).

The STEAL OPEN was comprised of the 15 NBA 2K League teams that didn’t already qualify for the NBA 2KL 3v3 Playoffs, and two amateur international teams, one from the European region and one from the APAC region that earned their spots through separate international qualifying events.

Jomar “Jomar” Varela-Escapa, small forward and member of the inaugural NBA 2K League Draft class in 2018, was named tournament MVP.

Game 1: Blazer5 Gaming 22 – Jazz Gaming 9

Game 2: Blazer5 Gaming 21 – Jazz Gaming 12

Game 3: Jazz Gaming 21 – Blazer5 Gaming 11

Game 4: Blazer5 Gaming 21 – Jazz Gaming 15



The 2023 NBA 2K League 3v3 Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel will take place Wednesday, May 10 – Saturday, May 13.

All Playoffs games will take place at District E Powered by Ticketmaster in downtown Washington, D.C. and air live on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 6 p.m. ET