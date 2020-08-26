Rockets-Thunder, other NBA playoff games postponed after Bucks boycott Game 5 to protest Jacob Blake shooting

The three scheduled games have been postponed “in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor."

HOUSTON — Game 5 of the Houston Rockets’ and Oklahoma City Thunder’s first-round series has been postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The NBA and NBA Players’ Association announced Wednesday afternoon the three scheduled games – Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Houston vs. Oklahoma City and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland – have been postponed “in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor.”

Via @NBAPR: The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) August 26, 2020

ESPN and The Athletic reported Houston, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles and Portland planned to protest their Wednesday night games before they were postponed.

Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday. The incident was captured on cellphone video that spread on social media and ignited new protests over racial injustice in many cities.