Ben Lammers has a future in pro basketball, it’s just a matter of whether he’ll be able to make that happen in the NBA.

The Alamo Heights alum wrapped up his collegiate career with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Alamodome during Final Four weekend when he played in the Reese’s College All-Star Game.

He played well but given he wasn’t appearing anywhere on draft boards prior to the NBA Draft, he knew he was going to have to work hard to make an NBA roster.

Lammers with the jam! He's 2-2 to start his night! pic.twitter.com/Xo8rkkjg5Z — Javi Perez (@JaviPerezKENS5) March 30, 2018

He’s getting an opportunity, though, as Monday marked the first of four days he’ll spend with the Charlotte Hornets at their mini-camp.

The mini-camp serves as a de facto try-out to make the team’s Las Vegas Summer League roster.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Lammers worked out for the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, and his hometown San Antonio Spurs before the draft, so he’s confident that if he can make a Summer League roster, he can impress a team enough to get signed for the upcoming season.

“I’m always one of those guys that typically does better when it comes to live-action play,” he said in the AJC story. “I always feel better when it’s 3 on 3 or 5 on 5 than shooting drills. I think I’ll be able to show what I’ve got. At the same time, if it doesn’t work out, you move on to the next option.”

The report also says that Lammers left school early to start preparing for the NBA and he’s just 10 hours short of his degree in mechanical engineering.

Even if he doesn’t make an NBA roster this year, he could still make a developmental league roster or play overseas.

