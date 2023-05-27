Report: Former Dallas Maverick to be named Milwaukee Bucks next head coach

Adrian Griffin had two stints with the Mavs as a player.

DALLAS — Adrian Griffin, a Raptors assistant coach and former Dallas Maverick, has been named the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin played in the NBA from 1999 to 2008, including two stints with the Dallas Mavericks from 2001-2003 and 2005-2006.

After retiring as a player, Griffin became an assistant for the Bucks in 2008. He has since been an assistant coach for the Chicago Bulls (2010-2015), Orlando Magic (2015-2016), Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-2018) and Toronto Raptors (2018-2023).

Griffin's hiring comes after the Bucks part ways with Mike Budenholzer after being upset in the first round of the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the East. Budenholzer left with nearly a .700 regular-season winning percentage.

Griffin takes over a Bucks team led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime. Financial details of Griffin's hiring were not yet disclosed.

More Texas headlines: