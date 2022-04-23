NBA 2K League veteran, Delaney, looking to bring championship experience to Lakers Gaming

Maurice Delaney aka "ReeceDaGod" won an NBA 2K League title in 2020 with Wizards District Gaming.

SAN ANTONIO — Going from an NBA 2K League championship team with the 2020 Wizards District Gaming to a Lakers Gaming franchise seeking to climb its way to the top since the start of the league may seem daunting for many.

But not for Lakers Gaming's Maurice Delaney aka "ReeceDaGod."

The NBA 2K League vet has seen much in his pro-career and is embracing the challenge of helping a Lakers Gaming franchise reach the heights he's seen and experienced.

The fashion designer, pro-skateboarder and now Lakers Gaming seasoned veteran is already making an impact and is hungry for more.

In this exclusive Q&A, we speak with the shooting guard from Chicago to get his early thoughts on his new team, what impact he'll have and his feelings about his former teammates in Washington DC.

Jeff: How is it being back in action for in-person games after being away for so long? It seems you still have that instant energy.

ReeceDeGod: This is my first game back on the stage so far. At least so I can just get back out there and hoop with my guys. This came out of me. I feel like I'm used to this and it's nothing new but hooping.

You're now a part of the Lakers Gaming franchise that has not seen much success. How vital is your District Gaming championship experience and overall experience to helping the franchise reach new heights?

I feel like it's very important. I try to take everything that I learned in my championship run and just being in the league multiple years and try to guide them guys.

Taking everything I learned and try to bring it into being a leader myself and help leading the young guys and rookies that's on the team.

I assume your new teammates are just picking your brain and trying to learn from you?

Yes sir! They always come to me talking about what can we do better and try to take stuff that I've learned from the years of playing and try to like guide them.

Is it any different for you coming into a new situation with Lakers Gaming?

I knew when I came in, I knew what I came in to do this year. I knew what I had to do. I just already knew what I wanted to do and I've just been doing it for years.

Obviously, you've moved on after winning the 2020 title with Wizards District Gaming. How was it to part from a team you won a title with and to see them win it all again in 2021? Any hard feelings?

No, those are all my brothers over there I got a great bond with all of them. I can see them down the line coming to my wedding and being friends for the rest of our lives.

I was happy for them, but you know it put a little chip on my shoulder. I wasn't apart of it so you know. I came out hungry today.