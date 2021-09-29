NBA 2K League announces expansion team from Mexico

DUX Gaming becomes the first team in Latin America for the league.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA 2K League announced its newest team based out of Mexico.

The league and DUX Gaming, a sports organization with teams that compete in a variety of video game titles and Spanish football leagues, announced a landmark agreement that will see DUX Gaming launch an NBA 2K League expansion team based in Mexico, marking the first NBA 2K League team in Latin America. The city in Mexico where the team will be based will be announced at a later date.

DUX Gaming’s NBA 2K League team will join the NBA 2K League next season in the spring of 2022. Expanding on the league’s global footprint following the addition of the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai in 2020, DUX Gaming’s squad will be the 24th NBA 2K League team and second expansion team from outside of the U.S. and Canada. Rafael “RafaelTGR” Tobias Garcera Rodrigo, who is a former NBA 2K League Draft prospect and participant in the NBA 2K League European Invitational in 2019, will serve as DUX Gaming’s general manager.

“This is a historic day as we welcome another premier international organization to the NBA 2K League family,” said NBA 2K League President Brendan Donohue. “DUX Gaming has a demonstrated track record of growing its fan base in new and creative ways which makes it an ideal partner to help the NBA 2K League successfully expand to Latin America, where basketball and 2K are already incredibly popular. We’re thrilled that DUX Gaming will represent Mexico in the NBA 2K League for years to come.”

“As an organization established in Europe, it is a true honor to now become the first NBA 2K League team in Latin America,” said DUX Gaming Chief Executive Officer Mario Fernández. “We can’t wait to work with Brendan and the entire NBA 2K League team to build our fanbase in Mexico and expand their audience to Latin America with the hope that everyone, especially Spanish speakers, will join the infinite club.”

The league also announce that DUX Gaming will participate in the third NBA 2K League Expansion Draft on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Additional details about DUX Gaming, including the team name, city and logo, will be announced at a later date.

