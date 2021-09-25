NBA 2K League All-Star Splashy says one of the best league duos reside in Utah

Jazz Gaming has quite the pair of players on the roster.

SAN ANTONIO — There are plenty of famous duos in history.

There is Batman and Robin. David Robinson and Tim Duncan. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Explorers Lewis and Clark.

But there is another duo that resides in Utah, and, no, it is not John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Representing the NBA 2K League's Utah Jazz Gaming squad at the inaugural 2021 All-Star Game is Splash "Splashy" Edition and Ria.

Both are considered among the best, and Splashy makes it clear: They are one of the league's formidable duos.

"It says that we are one of the most solidified in the league," Splashy said. "Outside of John Mascone (Wizards District Gaming) and Dayfri (Wizards District Gaming) who are champions, there isn't another duo in the league."

Splashy does recognize there are other great duos in the NBA 2K League – he applauds Pacer Gaming's rookie sensation 630 and Jomar – but he might have a case for looking at himself and his teammate.

He was among the league leaders in scoring (31.5 points per game in regular season) and scored 864 points total good for second best in the league.

His teammate and fellow All Star, Ria, also boasts some of the best league stats.

He posted 12.6 rebounds per game (third in the league) along with 14.9 points per game. That is quite the one-two punch Jazz gaming can boast.

"So this just shows we are solidified as a dangerous and electrifying duos and we get to show off for our team," Splashy said.

As one of the two Jazz Gaming All-Stars, Splashy is worthy of the selection. He has the numbers to back it up and the energetic personality that can light up a room.

But he knows his partner is one of the best and he gives credit where credit is deserved.

"Ria is one of the best players I've ever seen at his position," Splashy said. "He's helped me improve. I've helped him improve and we're going to be together forever in this 2K League stuff."