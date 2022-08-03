NASCAR hauler driver killed in crash on I-20 Texas

State troopers said Steven Stotts failed to maintain his speed and crashed into a Honda Passport on I-20 near Longview, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A NASCAR team hauler driver was killed in a crash near Longview, Texas, Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

David Gilliland Racing announced on Twitter that its No. 17 ARCA transporter was involved in a crash on its way to Arizona for Friday's ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway. The team said the status of Taylor Gray's entry would be determined at a later time.

Steven C. Stotts, 54, Valley Head, West Virginia, was driving a 2004 Volvo Conventional Tractor, towing a 2007 Featherlite trailer, when his vehicle struck a small box trailer towed by a 2020 Honda Passport while in the westbound outside lane, according to a DPS preliminary investigation.

Stotts was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Honda, Young Mo Kang, 63, of Montgomery, Alabama, was taken to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview in stable condition.

Stotts failed to control his speed and struck the towed trailer from behind. DPS said the Honda rolled into its side and into the median. The trailer it was towing was launched over the concrete barrier and into the eastbound lanes of I-20.

Stotts' passengers, John P. Zaverl, male, 38, of Mocksville, North Carolina, and Michael Mizzelle, male, 45, Mooresville, North Carolina, were also taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview in stable condition, DPS said.

