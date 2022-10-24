Star-studded attendance spotted for F1 at COTA

Among the stars seen on the track were Chloe Grace Moretz, Scott Eastwood, Wyclef Jean, Claire Holt, DJ Cassidy, Shaquille O'Neal and Brad Pitt.

AUSTIN, Texas — While the drivers were dodging pieces of shrapnel on track and watching Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles LeClerc fight for the three top positions on the podium, many famous stars were hanging out in the pit lane.

During the Formula 1 (F1) race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track, many stars were seen mingling around the pit lane and talking with the drivers before and after the races throughout the three-day weekend.

Among the stars seen on the track were Chloe Grace Moretz, Scott Eastwood, Wyclef Jean, Claire Holt, DJ Cassidy, Shaquille O'Neal and Brad Pitt.

Although the majority of the stars were seen in the Williams Racing paddock and garage, some were seen all over the track and grid. It was later announced that Pitt was at the track to watch the drivers so he could better emulate them in his upcoming film produced by Apple TV+.

Furthermore, Apple CEO Tim Cook was also seen at the race with Pitt. Cook even got to wave the checkered flag as Verstappen drove over the finish line almost five seconds ahead of Hamilton!

