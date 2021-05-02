More than 550 prop bets available for Sunday's Super Bowl

Fans can bet on everything from the game outcome to the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV Sunday.

TEMPLE, Texas — Since its inception in 1986 when the famous '85 Chicago Bears pummeled the New England Patriots 46-10 in New Orleans, propositions betting has become almost as big as the Super Bowl itself.

This year, according to Lee Sterling from ParamountSports.com and the Locked On Bets podcast, there are between 550 and 650 prop bets available for Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Everything from the coin toss to the length of the national anthem to individual player stat lines is on the table.

"The coin toss is a lot of chance," Sterling said. "Try to go for something you can do some research in to and have a little fun."

Sunday's National Anthem will be performed by country star Eric Church and R&B sensation Jazmine Sullivan. It's the first time the Super Bowl national anthem has been a duet since 2006. Sterling said he's taking his daughter's advice, as he said she attends an arts college in North Carolina and has got the past several anthem time over/under's correct.

"This is a moment of unity, so I don't think they're going to want to hurry that," Sterling said. "The last four have gone over, she said both of them have incredible range and she thinks it's going to go over the 1:58, she thinks it's going to go way over."

There are even prop bets on commercials in the Super Bowl, especially dogs. Sterling said he recommends taking the over on commercials featuring dogs Sunday during the game.

As far as any tied to the game itself, there are two interesting ones that feature players from Texas. This includes Alex Okafor of the Chiefs, a former Texas Longhorn and Pflugerville High School star, and Bucs WR Mike Evans, a former Texas A&M star.

Sterling recommends taking Okafor over a half-sack and Evans at over 4-1/2 receptions on the evening.

"He's not playing in Green Bay weather Sunday, I like him at over 4-1/2 catches," Sterling said.

But, he continued to say that it's important to do your homework on any game prop you're interested in.

"In the first game, [Tampa Bay] trailed 17-0," Sterling said. "Tom Brady had to throw the ball 41 times, they only ran the ball 13 times. Their sweet spot is 29-35 passes. The under, 39.5 passes for Tom Brady, I love that."

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 5:30 p.m. central time Sunday from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

You can watch Sterling's full conversation with 6 News below.