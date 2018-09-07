SAN ANTONIO — Monday's San Antonio Missions game was rained out, leaving the all-time series with the Arkansas Travelers tied, possibly forever.

With the Missions set to move up from Double-A to Triple-A in 2019, Monday night's scheduled game against Arkansas was the final regular-season meeting between the two teams. In a series that dates back to 1966, each team had won 310 games against the other, according to the Arkansas Travelers Twitter page.

This was also scheduled to be the final meeting between the Travs and Missions franchises with San Antonio leaving the league after this season.



The all-time series, dating to 1966, ends in a tie 310-310. — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) July 9, 2018

The Missions made the announcement via their Facebook page along with a photo of the infield at Wolff Stadium covered with a tarp.

The Missions were slated to wrap up their three-game homestand versus the Arkansas Travelers Monday. San Antonio had won the previous two games of the series versus the Travelers. As it stands, the decisive 621st game in the all-time series will not be played.

The Missions say the game will not be made up. The team says that ticketholders for Monday's canceled game can exchange them at the Missions Ticket Office at Wolff Stadium for any other home game this season.

After a planned day off Tuesday, the Missions are back in action Wednesday, beginning a four-game series in Frisco. The next home game at Wolff Stadium is Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

© 2018 KENS