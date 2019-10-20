HOUSTON — If you bought tickets for a game that won't be played, the MLB says a refund or credit will be issued per the team's policy.

And the Astros' refund policy for unplayed games is this:

For season ticket holders, your post-season ticket balance will be applied as a deposit to your 2020 season ticket package.

For people who bought individual playoff tickets on the phone or online, your refund will go back on the card you used.

If you bought your tickets in-person at Minute Maid Park, you must return the unused tickets in-person to the ballpark.

If you bought your tickets through a resale vendor, double-check their policy for cancelled events. A majority will refund the money, but some might credit your account.

HERE’S INFO FROM THE MLB

In the event that the series for which this ticket is issued concludes before the scheduled date of the Game, a refund or credit will be issued according to the applicable refund policy of the host Club. For tickets issued through Major League Baseball's central office, broadcast partners or participating or non-participating Clubs (each, an "Issuer"), Holder will receive an automatic credit from the Issuer; such tickets should not be returned and will have no cash value.

ASTROS CLUB REFUND INFO - 2019 POSTSEASON REFUND POLICY

Season Ticket Holders - Postseason Roll Over for 2020 Season Tickets - For all season ticket accounts, postseason ticket balances will be applied as a non-refundable deposit toward your 2020 season ticket package

Individual Tickets - If you purchased individual tickets on the phone or online your refund will be issued directly to the credit card used for your purchase (tickets do not need to be returned). If you purchased tickets in-person at the Minute Maid Park Box Office, you must return the unused tickets in person to the Minute Maid Box Office to receive a refund in the same method in which originally paid.

