Twins manager Rocco Baldelli welcomes twin boys

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is shifting his focus to a new set of twins — his twin boys.
The team announced the arrival of the twin boys on social media, congratulating the manager and his family.
"Talk about being committed to your job!" the team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to their family!!!"
Baldelli and his wife, Allie, got married two years ago during the 2021 All-Star break. Months later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Louisa, on Sept. 6, 2021.
The baseball Twins currently hold a seven-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians with a magic number of six. Minnesota opens a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds Monday night before returning to Minneapolis for a six-game homestand. With the potential for playoffs looming, the team began selling tickets Monday morning for the opening round of the playoffs.
Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.