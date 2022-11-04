HIGHLIGHTS: Controversial 'slide rule' call ends Texas Rangers home opener, fall to Colorado Rockies 6-4

With the loss, the Rangers move to 1-3 on the season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Alright, Rangers fans ... it's time to get ready for the peanuts and Cracker Jacks, beer and some Major League Baseball action!

The Texas Rangers opened their season with a road series at Toronto. Now, the club returned home for a two-game matchup against the Colorado Rockies, which started on Monday.

For ticket information on tickets, visit texasrangers.com, call 972-RANGERS or visit the Globe Life Field box office, which is located adjacent to the Southeast entrance.

WFAA will have extensive coverage on air and online from the home opener on Monday, April 11.

Follow WFAA digital producer Paul Livengood for live updates throughout the day.

FINAL: Texas Rangers 4, Colorado Rockies 6

In a game full of theatrics, the ending of the Rangers home opener finished in controversial fashion. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Mitch Garver's slide into second base was challenged by the Rockies and ended the game on a "slide rule" call.

The game went into extra innings after fireworks in the 9th frame, where the Rockies' C.J. Cron blasted a homer, only to be followed up by a game-tying home run by Texas' Willie Calhoun.

The Rockies would shortly retake the lead after Jose Iglesias drove in the zombie runner that starts on second base at the beginning of extra innings, followed by a home run from Connor Joe.

Oh man. Wow. Game over. Slide rule. Out at 2nd, out at 1st. Run comes off the board.



6-4 Rockies. Rangers lose their home opener in extras.



...and Chris Woodward is giving the umps an earful. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 12, 2022

Manager Chris Woodward was asked about the final call during postgame comments.

"It’s more of a technicality at the end," Woodward said. "It’s really frustrating to lose a game like that. There’s nothing we can do about that. We have to play better baseball, towards the end of games."

Garver also commented about what occurred at the end.

"The rule is, you have to make contact with the dirt before the base and you have to slide into the bag first and you have to be able to maintain grasp of the bag or touch the base. All of those things, I did. Momentum carried me through the top of the bag. That’s a baseball play, man," Garver said.

Ballgame.



Rockies 6

Rangers 4

F/10



Game lasted 4 hours 1 minute.



Ends on a questionable review. Mitch Garver called for interference so it’s a double-play to end the game.



Rangers drop to 1-3 despite scoring 27 runs in their first four games.#StraightUpTX @wfaa — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 12, 2022

Man. Tough way for the @Rangers to lose the home opener on a controversial interference call at second base. — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) April 12, 2022

10th inning

Texas Rangers 4, Colorado Rockies 6

Bottom 10th:

Pitching change: Ashton Goudeau comes to the mound for the Rockies.

Corey Seager strikes out swinging for out No. 1. Mitch Garver is walked, putting runners on 1st and 2nd. Adolis Garcia grounds into a fielder's choice and the zombie runner scores. Garcia advanced to second on a wild throw to 1st base.

ROCKIES CHALLENGE: After review, the MLB ended the game on the slide rule. Garver was called out at 2nd base and Garcia was called out at 1st base. The scoring run was nullified and the double play ends the game. Rockies win, 6-4.

Top 10th:

Pitching change: Greg Holland replaces Barlow on the mound for Texas.

Hilliard strikes out swinging for out No. 1. Iglesias singled to center field, Grichuk scores (zombie runner) to give Rockies 5-4 lead. Iglesias was thrown out at second trying to leg out a double. Connor Joe homers to left field to give Rockies 6-4 lead. Dom Nunez grounded out to third.

Mid 10th:

Iglesias singled to center field, Grichuk scores (zombie runner) to give Rockies 5-4 lead. Iglesias was thrown out at 2nd trying to leg out a double. Joe homers to LF to give @Rockies 6-4 lead. Dom Nunez grounded out to third.



Live updates: https://t.co/RMjuCvw5cZ — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 12, 2022

9th inning

Texas Rangers 4, Colorado Rockies 4

Bottom 9th:

Pitching change: Daniel Bard takes the mound for the Rockies.

Brad Miller (pinch hitting) strikes out looking on a 3-2 count for out No. 1. Kole Calhoun flied out to left field for out No. 2. With two outs, Willie Calhoun (pinch hitting) tied the game at 4-4 with a home run to right field. Marcus Semien flied out to right field for out No. 3.

We're going to extra innings.

WILLIE CALHOUN GAME TYING HOME RUN IN BOTTOM OF THE 9TH pic.twitter.com/g78xcVHHMr — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 11, 2022

Nobody go anywhere.



Tie game.



Willie Calhoun. BOMB. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 11, 2022

Bottom 9th:

WILLIE CALHOUN SAVES THE DAY! (for now) #StraightUpTX



Calhoun (pinch hitting) drilled a game-tying HR to right field. This game ain't over, folks.



Live updates on @wfaa: https://t.co/RMjuCvw5cZ — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 11, 2022

Top 9th:

Pitching change: Joe Barlow comes in to pitch for the Rangers.

C.J. Cron homers to left-center to give the Rockies late 4-3 lead. Brendan Rodgers strikes out looking for out No. 1. Ryan McMahon strikes out looking. That's two strikeouts for Barlow in the inning.

After letting up a homer to start the inning, Barlow strikes out Randal Grichuk, as well, to make it three straight and end the top of the 9th.

8th inning

Texas Rangers 3, Colorado Rockies 3

Bottom 8th:

Pitching change: Alex Colome comes to the mound for Rockies.

Adolis Garcia hits a line drive to left-center to lead off the inning. Garcia was caught trying to steal second base for out No. 1, and Nathaniel Lowe grounded out to the pitcher and was thrown out at 1st base for out No. 2. Andy Ibanez grounded out to the shortstop for out No. 3.

Top 8th:

Elias Diaz singles to left to lead off the inning. Sam Hilliard on to pinch run for Diaz. Jose Iglesias grounded into a fielder's choice, Hilliard out at 2nd for out No. 1. Connor Joe walked, putting runners on 1st and 2nd. Charlie Blackmon grounds into a fielder's choice; Joe out at 2nd ... throw to 1st is wild which leads Blackmon getting caught in a rundown between 1st and 2nd. Blackmon ends up being safe at 1st and one run (Iglesias) scores. Tie ball game, 3-3.

A lot of yikes going on there... a throwaway by Corey Seager, as he looked for an inning-ending DP allows the tying run to score. Then they catch Blackmon in a rundown, but he's able to dart back to 1st base, when the throw goes off his back.



2 outs in the inning. Game tied, 3-3 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 11, 2022

Kris Bryant pops up to 1st for out No. 3 of the inning.

7th inning

Texas Rangers 3, Colorado Rockies 2

Bottom 7th:

Marcus Semien leads off the 7th inning with an infield single. Corey Seager grounds into a 3-5-3 double play. Mitch Garver flew out to left field at the warning track for out No. 3.

End 7th:@Rangers 3@Rockies 2



Mitch Garver flew out to left field at the warning track for out No. 3. #StraightUpTX



Live updates on @wfaa: https://t.co/RMjuCvw5cZ — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 11, 2022

Top 7th:

Pitching change: Matt Bush replaces Dennis Santana on the mound for the Rangers.

Charlie Blackmon popped out to the shortstop for out No. 1. Kris Bryant singles to left-center field. C.J. Cron struck out swinging for out No. 2. Brendan Rodgers singled to left-center and drove in one run. Rangers lead 3-2. Ryan McMahon was hit by a pitch, Rodgers went to 2nd base. Randal Grichuk popped out to right field for out No. 3.

6th inning

Texas Rangers 3, Colorado Rockies 1

Bottom 6th:

Andy Ibanez gets a base hit to left field to lead off the bottom of the frame. Nick Solak strikes out swinging for out No. 1. Kole Calhoun grounded into a fielder's choice, Ibanez out at 2nd base for out No. 2. Charlie Culberson strikes out swinging for out No. 3.

Top 6th:

Randal Grichuk is hit by pitch to start the 6th inning.

Pitching change: Dennis Santana is replacing Albert Abreu for the Rangers.

Diaz grounds into a 6-4-3 double play. Iglesias hits a line drive in between 3rd base and short stop for a base hit. Joe grounds out to the short stop for out No. 3.

5th inning

Texas Rangers 3, Colorado Rockies 1

Bottom 5th:

Calhoun flied out to right field for out No. 1. Culberson singled to right field. Semien flied out to center field for out No. 2. Seager singled to center field and Culberson advanced to 3rd.

Pitching change: Justin Lawrence replaced Austin Gomber on the mound for the Rockies.

On 3-2 count, Garver is walked. Bases loaded for Adolis Garcia. Garcia knocks a two-RBI single to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

And Garcia comes through! A two out, two-run base hit into left field, and the Rangers have their first home lead of the season, 3-1. https://t.co/nroSxwWvui — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 11, 2022

Nathaniel Lowe grounded out to 2nd base to end the 5th inning. Rangers lead 3-1.

Top 5th:

Pitching change: Albert Abreu replaced Taylor Hearn on the pitcher's mound for Texas.

Cron lined out to left field. Rodgers grounded out to 2nd base. McMahon flied out to left field.

4th inning

Texas Rangers 1, Colorado Rockies 1

Bottom 4th:

Mitch Garver struck out swinging for out No. 1. Adolis Garcia was walked. Nathaniel Lowe doubled down the 1st baseline. Garcia scored from 1st base. Tie ball game, 1-1. Andy Ibanez flew out to center field for out No. 2; Lowe stayed at 2nd base. Nick Solak grounded out to 3rd base for out No. 3. Texas and Colorado end the 4th tied, 1-1.

Man, what a start to the year for Nathaniel Lowe. RBI double, and it’s tied in the bottom of the 4th. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 11, 2022

Top 4th:

Jose Iglesias doubles to left field. Conner Joe struck out swinging for out No. 1. Charlie Blackmon grounded out to 1st for out No. 2, Iglesias moved forward to 3rd. Kris Bryan grounded out to third for out No. 3.

3rd inning

Texas Rangers 0, Colorado Rockies 1

Bottom 3rd:

Charlie Culberson flies out to right field for out No. 1. Marcus Semien grounds out to 1st base for out No. 2. Corey Seager grounds out to 1st base for out No. 3. That was a five-pitch inning for Gomber.

End 3rd: @Rangers 0@Rockies 1



Corey Seager grounds out to 1st base for out No. 3. That was a five-pitch inning for Gomber.



Live updates on @wfaa: https://t.co/RMjuCvw5cZ — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 11, 2022

Top 3rd:

C.J Cron grounded out to third for out No. 1. Brendan Rodgers singled to left-center. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging for out No. 2. Randal Grichuk singled to left, Rodgers to second. With runners on 1st and 2nd, Diaz grounded out to second base for out No. 3.

2nd inning

Texas Rangers 0, Colorado Rockies 1

Bottom 2nd:

Andy Ibanez popped out to right field for out No. 1. Nick Solak struck out looking for out No. 2; Gomber hit a curve ball to the top-left corner for strike three. Kole Calhoun popped out along the 3rd baseline for out No. 3.

End 2nd:@Rangers 0@Rockies 1



Kole Calhoun popped out along the 3rd baseline for out No. 3.



Live updates on @wfaa: https://t.co/RMjuCvw5cZ — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 11, 2022

Top 2nd:

Elias Diaz doubled to the warning track in left-center field. Jose Iglesias gets an infield single, Diaz to 3rd. Connor Joe strikes out looking for out No. 1. Charlie Blackmon strikes out looking for out No. 2. Kris Bryant strikes out looking for out No. 3. That's three strikeouts for Taylor Hearn in the frame.

Taylor Hearn struck out the side in the 2nd, but he’s already at 48 pitches through two innings. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 11, 2022

1st inning

Texas Rangers 0, Colorado Rockies 1

Bottom 1st:

Marcus Semien fouled out to first. Corey Seager struck out swinging. Mitch Garver singled to left field. Adolis Garcia walked, Garver to 2nd base. Nathaniel Lowe struck out swinging for out No. 3.

End 1: @Rangers 0@Rockies 1



Nathaniel Lowe struck out swinging for out No. 3.



Live updates on @wfaa: https://t.co/RMjuCvw5cZ — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 11, 2022

Top 1st:

Connor Joe reached 1st base on an infield single. Charlie Blackmon struck out swinging for out No. 1. Kris Bryant doubled to left field and Joe was thrown out at home for out No. 2. C.J. Cron drove Bryant home on a RBI-triple to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Ryan McMahon was hit by a pitch. Randal Grichuk grounded into a fielder's choice for out No. 3.

Pregame

Texas Rangers are introduced before the game:

Corey Seager introduced for first time as a Texas Ranger at Globe Life Field.



2 years ago, he won a World Series (and World Series MVP) on this very field. pic.twitter.com/HC2XZbUWXu — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 11, 2022

Pinch me moment - Royse City’s own Taylor Hearn starts the home opener for the club he grew up cheering for. pic.twitter.com/dhI9oZry5R — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) April 11, 2022

At 2 p.m., the roof at Globe Life Field opened up to let in all the sunshine.

TIMELAPSE:

🎶 [No] Rain Drop … Drop top! 🎶

(😅 sorry not sorry)



Globe Life Field is OPEN and ready for some @Rangers baseball! ⚾️



Live updates all day on @wfaa: https://t.co/RMjuCvw5cZ pic.twitter.com/yG0tQpuPYU — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 11, 2022

Dramatic music to accompany the opening of the roof here at Globe Life Field.



We’re an hour from game time… pic.twitter.com/jUjQavsLjN — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 11, 2022

Ball Park Eats Review: WFAA's Paul Livengood went to Bullpen Grill at Section 125 to try out the Alligator Corn Dog: An Alligator Andouille Sausage hand-dipped in corn dog batter and fried to a delicious golden brown. This is a classic Texas spin on ballpark concessions. It had good flavor and kick. The corn dog batter came apart a little easy, but overall was a very solid food option. I would highly recommend this option. Bullpen Grill also has another one of the eight new food options: the Chicken Fried Brisket Sandwich. To get a look at all the new food options at Globe Life Field this season, click here.

BALL PARK EATS: I just tried the Alligator Corn Dog: An Alligator Andouille Sausage hand-dipped in corn dog batter and fried to a delicious golden brown. Available at the Bullpen Grill at Section 125.



Rating: 9/10 👏🏼



See all the new food options here: https://t.co/h1DeAhcsBq pic.twitter.com/u3LNoNTA6b — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 11, 2022

Here is a look at the Rangers warming up before the game, courtesy WFAA digital producer Paul Livengood:

According to the Rangers Public Affairs' department, the team will wear white for the home opener, and Globe Life Field's roof is expected to be opened for the game.

Great news here especially for fans headed to the @Rangers home opener.

Globe Life Field with the roof open is a fantastic baseball experience. https://t.co/C3cQQlhrX8 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) April 11, 2022

The Rangers released their home opener starting lineup:

P: Taylor Hearn (LHP)

C: Mitch Garver

1B: Nathaniel Lowe

2B: Marcus Semien

SS: Corey Seager

3B: Charlie Culberson

RF: Kole Calhoun

CF: Adolis Garcia

LF: Nick Solak

DH: Andy Ibanez

The Texas Rangers lineup for the Home Opener at Globe Life Field pic.twitter.com/m0Vuyro5x2 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 11, 2022

WFAA's Tashara Parker gave commuting advice for fans trying to avoid the traffic and/or find parking:

Here's what to expect at the Rangers home opener:

Where to watch or listen

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD 1080, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Game preview

The Texas Rangers will take on the Colorado Rockies in the third home opener ever at Globe Life Field. It will also mark the 51st overall home opener since the team moved to Arlington for the 1972 season.

The Rangers are 25-25 all-time in home openers, but have lost four of the last five and six of the last eight. The Rangers defeated the Rockies in the first-ever home opener at Globe Life Field in 2020, winning 1-0. Fans were not able to attend that game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas comes into the 2022 season following a 102-loss season, but very active offseason. The Rangers went on a record spending spree with the blockbuster signings of All-Star middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term deals accounting for the bulk of the more than half-billion dollars committed to new players.

For a deeper look at the new faces and preview of the 2022 season, click here.

The Rangers opened the 2022 season 1-2 against the Toronto Blue Jays, featuring a high octane offense scoring 8-plus runs in two games. In the season opener, however, they allowed 10 runs to lose the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tailgating Weather

Weather is a non-factor for the Rangers, since their move indoors to the new Globe Life Field, but tailgaters are probably curious about what Monday's storm forecast brings.

The good news? Any severe weather will likely develop later in the afternoon Monday, if it develops at all.

A few pop-up showers could be possible in North Texas during the day, but severe storms will be low in coverage as there's a strong "cap" in place in the atmosphere, which will keep most storm development at bay.

If storms develop, they'll likely be isolated, though hail and damaging winds could be a threat.

Be sure to download the WFAA app for the latest forecast and radars.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary

The Rangers are celebrating their 50th anniversary in Texas throughout the 2022 season. Former Arlington Mayor Tom Vandergriff – who died in 2010 – spent more than a decade working to bring an MLB franchise to the city and achieved that in September of 1971. Vandergriff threw out the inaugural first pitch on April 21, 1972.

TIME's Kid of the Year to throw out first pitch

11-year-old Orion Jean, a sixth grader at Alma Martinez Intermediate School in Mansfield, Texas, was named TIME Magazine's Kid of the Year for 2021. Over the last two years, Jean has collected and delivered 100,000 meals, 500,000 books, and thousands of additional toys to children affected by the COVID19 pandemic. You can read more about Jean on WFAA here.

Hall of Fame catcher and former Texas Ranger Ivan Rodriguez will catch the first pitch.

Texas Toss, National Anthem featuring Vandergriff family

This year's Texas Toss will be thrown by Vandergriff's son, Victor, and grandson, Parker. The Texas Toss will be caught by Tom Grieve, who was a member of that first Texas Rangers team in 1972 and is retiring after this season after 55 years as a player, executive, and broadcaster with the franchise.

Vandergriff's daughter, Vanessa Vandergriff, sang the Star Spangled Banner before the first home opener 50 years ago and returns this year to sing it again. Vanessa Vandergriff will be accompanied by her sister, Vivian Vandergriff, and niece, Katherine Parker.

New Food

And last, but certainly not least, there is some new grub for fans to seek their teeth into!