Rangers

Rangers reportedly agree to deal with star shortstop Corey Seager

The Texas Rangers' spending spree continued Monday following reported agreements with 2B Marcus Semien, OF Kole Calhoun and P Jon Gray.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers weren't kidding around about having money to spend this offseason.

Their spending spree continued Monday with an agreement with star free agent shortstop Corey Seager, according to a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Sources told Passan that the deal is for 10 years at $325 million for the former Los Angeles Dodger.

The news comes after a busy day for the Rangers on Sunday, with reported agreements with 2B Marcus Semien, OF Kole Calhoun and P Jon Gray.

With Semien's deal reported at seven years for $175 million, the Rangers have spent around half a billion on two major free agents.

Since making his major league debut in 2015, Seager was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and a World Series champion and MVP in 2020. He's also a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.

