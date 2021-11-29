Rangers reportedly agree to deal with star shortstop Corey Seager

The Texas Rangers' spending spree continued Monday following reported agreements with 2B Marcus Semien, OF Kole Calhoun and P Jon Gray.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers weren't kidding around about having money to spend this offseason.

Their spending spree continued Monday with an agreement with star free agent shortstop Corey Seager, according to a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Sources told Passan that the deal is for 10 years at $325 million for the former Los Angeles Dodger.

The news comes after a busy day for the Rangers on Sunday, with reported agreements with 2B Marcus Semien, OF Kole Calhoun and P Jon Gray.

With Semien's deal reported at seven years for $175 million, the Rangers have spent around half a billion on two major free agents.