Texas Rangers confirm several employees have tested positive for COVID-19, spokesperson says

A spokesperson for the Texas Rangers confirms several employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The exact number of employees was not released.

According to a written statement issued Friday night, the Rangers say upon receiving the news they took action and sent home employees who had direct contact with those who tested positive.

These individuals will also be required to be tested for coronavirus and won't be allowed back into any facilities until they test negative.

A spokesperson says the team has already been conducting temperature checks upon entering the building, requiring people to wear face coverings and cleaning and sanitizing Globe Life Field facilities on a regular basis.

"The health and safety of our employees are a top priority, and the Rangers will continue to diligently enforce the pandemic protocols that are in place for front-office employees at Globe Life Field," a spokesperson said in a written statement.

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball announced a 60-game schedule will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks, as the sport tries to navigate events during the pandemic.

In a previous interview, Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels told WFAA that safety has to be of the utmost importance, both during the preseason ramp up and during the season itself.

The Rangers have also announced new ticket policies — anyone with tickets from the original 2020 schedule can get a refund or credit if they would like.

In addition, any fan who had tickets to Opening Day 2020 can elect to roll that over for Opening Day 2021 or receive a credit.

