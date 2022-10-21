The Texas Rangers have a new manager, and he has 3 World Series titles

The Rangers reached a three-year contract with Bochy, who led the Giants to the 2010 World Series title over the Rangers.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have a new manager.

The club on Friday announced that it has hired 67-year-old Bruce Bochy, a three-time World Series-winning manager for the San Francisco Giants.

The Rangers reached a three-year contract with Bochy, who led the Giants to the 2010 World Series title over the Rangers. He also led San Francisco to titles in 2012 and 2014. He retired from the Giants after the 2019 season.

“In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in Major League Baseball," Rangers Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young said in a press release. "With a calm and steady presence, he has a remarkable ability to connect and communicate with players, coaches, and staff, and his teams have always played with maximum effort. His knowledge of the game, as well as his integrity is unmatched."

Bochy replaces Chris Woodward, who was fired this season after three-plus losing seasons with Texas.

The Rangers finished the 2022 season with a 68-94 record, a slight improvement from the 102-loss 2021 season. But it wasn't enough of an improvement after major offseason free agent signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Bochy will be tasked with leading the Rangers to their first playoff appearance since 2016, when they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.