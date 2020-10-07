The Rangers offer you the chance to be in the stands while you watch the game at home

The Rangers just rolled out their “DoppelRanger” program.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers want you to be in the stands for the home opener while you watch the game at home. Makes sense, right?

We should explain.

The Rangers just rolled out their “DoppelRanger” program. They will take your photo, print it on a cardboard cutout, and put it in the stands “behind home plate, between the home and away dugouts.”

Your seats will be chosen at random, but at least they’ll be decent.

The Rangers’ website says that the cutouts will be used throughout the 2020 season but you’ll be able to pick it up after the season is over.

The usual restrictions will apply to your photo; no profanity, political messages, or other team logos. The Rangers also specify that the “image must be of you, and (unless you are Matthew McConaughey) please do not upload an image of a celebrity.”

You have until July 15 to submit your photo. DoppelRangers cost $50 each and all proceeds go to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation

Click here for more information or call 817-533-1513.

As we anticipate opening the season without fans in the ballpark, we want to give you the chance to be here in the form of a cardboard cutout!



