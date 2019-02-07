The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will play as scheduled Tuesday night.

Monday's game was postponed after Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, was found dead in a Southlake hotel room.

The Rangers will hold a moment of silence in the pitcher's memory before Tuesday's game.

The proceeds from the Texas Rangers Foundation raffle Tuesday will be donated to the Angels Baseball Foundation in honor of Skaggs.

Tuesday's game will start at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park, and the L.A. team will host a news conference before the game.

Monday's game has not yet been rescheduled. The Angels are in town through Thursday.

