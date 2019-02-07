Updated at 5:14 p.m. with comments from Los Angeles Angels.

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels will play as scheduled Tuesday night, a day after pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in a Southlake hotel room.

Monday's game was postponed after the death of 27-year-old Skaggs.

The Angels opted to play as planned Tuesday.

"The game itself can be a refuge for players," said Angels Manager Brad Ausmus. "And I don’t know that sitting in a hotel room would do them any good.”

The manager was visibly upset during a news conference Tuesday while he spoke about Skaggs, who played for the Angels since 2014.

He said he and the team talked about the late pitcher, listened to his music and discussed “some of the goofy things he did.”

The Rangers will hold a moment of silence in the pitcher's memory before Tuesday's game.

The proceeds from the Texas Rangers Foundation raffle Tuesday will be donated to the Angels Baseball Foundation in honor of Skaggs.

Tuesday's game will start at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

Angels GM Billy Eppler said Skaggs was beloved in and out of the clubhouse.

"He was a staple in our community with all the efforts of the Angels," Eppler said.

Monday's game has not yet been rescheduled. The Angels are in town through Thursday.

