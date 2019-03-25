ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers executive chef is making sure this season's food is the best yet.

For 13 years, Chef Cris Vazquez has created new menu items at Globe Life Park. And for the last season at the stadium, his team wants to do the same, this time with a bit of nostalgia.

Some standout dishes include the Texas burger, Baja fish tacos, grilled chicken sandwich, vegan burger, vegan tacos, cobb salad and bacon-wrapped wings.

He said an old favorite they're bringing back is the 18-inch, two-pound chicken made for families.

"You'd be amazed," Vasquez said. "We have some people that can knock out a whole chicken."

He also is reintroducing a new version of the red-white-blue dog, proudly displayed in Rangers colors.

"We got a special company now," Vasquez said. "They do different flavor relishes and she makes this for us."

Latoya Moppins was overjoyed when the Rangers asked her to create flavors of relish for the RWB dog. She was once homeless, and now owns a company called Glorious Gherkins. Moppins uniquely flavored pickles and determination turned her life around.

"The red relish is a spicy mango, and the blue is a spicy garlic chicken," she said. "Such a powerful combination. I mean, it is intense flavor in your mouth."

Needless to say, there are plenty of food options at the ball park. And they'll be available all season long.

CHECK OUT FULL MENU BELOW

2019 New Concession and Club Menus at Globe Life Park in Arlington

The Fowl Pole – A Chicken Strip like you have never seen before! A 2lb chicken strip hand battered and fried to crispy perfection. Served on a bed of waffle fries with honey mustard and ranch dressing.

Located in the Budweiser Bowtie Plaza Flew the coop stand at section 50

$27.50

The RWB (Red White & Blue) Dog – Using Best Maid Pickles, we created a combination of Savory, Sweet and Spicy Glorious Gherkins relish in Texas Rangers Red, and blue colors on a plump Texas Chili All Beef Hot Dog. served with Lays Chips.

Located at the American Dog Stands at section 22 and 48 and Eat More Dawgs Stand at section 36

$11.00

Street Tacos – 3 street tacos served on corn tortillas with your choice of Al Pastor, chicken or brisket. Served with cilantro, feta cheese, diced onions and a lime wedge

Available at the Casa De Fuego Section 25

$12.50

Bacon Wrapped Wings – Everything is better when you add bacon. Chicken wings hand wrapped in bacon and deep-fried until crisp. Served with Fries.

Available at the Fry Depot at Section 9

$10.75

Beyond Vegan Burger – A vegan burger hearty enough for any appetite. A Beyond Meats burger patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and vegan cheese, served on a vegan burger bun with Stacy’s Pita Chips

Available at the Ballpark Vegan stand at section 16

$15.00

Vegan Street Tacos – 3 Corn tortillas with seasoned Beyond Meats vegan crumbles topped with fresh Pico de Gallo

Available at the Ballpark Vegan Stand at section 16

$10.00

Commemorative Soda Stein – A unique collectable cup to commemorate the final season in Globe Life Park. Refillable for $1 for the entire 2019 season.

Available most concessions locations (while supplies last)

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Salad – Fresh grilled chicken breast sliced over a bed greens, topped with tomato, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Available at the Butcher Block stand at section 24

$7.50

Chipotle Chicken Wrap – Chipotle grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch wrapped in tortilla. Served with chips

Available at sections 22, Centerfield Market and 214

$10.00

Fresh Veggie Wrap – Squash, zucchini, carrots, tomatoes and lettuce with Italian dressing wrapped in a tortilla. Served with chips.

Available at section 22, Centerfield Market and 214

$10.00

Belgian Waffle Sundae – Freshly made Belgian waffles topped with your choice of 2 scoops of Blue Bell ice cream and traditional sundae toppings.

Available at the Ice Cream Stand at section 23

$13.50

Right Field Bacon Bombs – Not your average cheese stick. Provolone cheese wrapped in strips of bacon. Deep fried until crispy perfection. Served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce.

Available at The State Fare Stand at section 41

$11.00

State Fare Corn Dog – a foot long 1/3 pound Texas Chili hotdog dipped in our house made batter and fried to perfection. Served with Fries.

Available at the State Fare stand at section 41

$11.75

Breakfast on a Stick – Breakfast that’s delicious any time of the day. Breakfast sausage links wrapped in bacon and then battered and fried until GBD. Served with pancake syrup for dipping.

Available at the State Fare Stand at section 41

$8.00

Fried PB&J – Your favorite sandwich taken to the next level. Two crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches deep fried until crispy on the outside and perfectly runny on the inside.

Available at the State Fare Stand at section 41

$10.00

Fantastic Family Meal – Feed the family with 3 of your favorite offerings. Ballpark jumbo Dog, footlong corndog, and chicken tenders served with a Texas-sized portion of fries and dipping sauces.

Available at the Chicken & More Stands in sections 21 and 31

$27.50

Rebecca Creek Saloon

This season’s menu highlights some “Globe Life Park Fan Favorites” as we celebrate the last year in Globe Life Park.

Baja Fish Tacos – Chili Rubbed grilled tilapia, pickled slaw, sriracha aioli and cilantro

$13.00

Steak Sandwich – Ribeye steak with sriracha aioli, fried onions and served on ciabatta bread.

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich - Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon and sriracha aioli.

$13.00

Texas Style Cobb Salad – Chopped greens, avocado, diced roma tomatoes, chicken, grilled poblanos, bacon, chives, queso fresco and ancho chili vinaigrette.

$14.25

Texas Burger – ½ pound burger with American cheese, fried onions, applewood smoked bacon and Rebecca Creek Whiskey BBQ Sauce.

$15.00

Ice Cream Sundae – Blue Bell Vanilla Bean ice cream scoop topped with candied walnuts, dark chocolate shavings and caramel.

$9.00