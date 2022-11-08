x
WATCH: Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. lead the way at MLB Field of Dreams game

Baseball legend Ken Griffey walked out of the cornfields with his Hall of Famer son, Ken Griffey Jr.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As fans awaited the start of the second MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville Thursday, a pair of familiar faces emerged from the cornfields. 

Ken Griffey walked out with his son, Ken Griffey Jr. for a catch.

The elder Griffey played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners. Griffey Jr., a Hall of Famer, played for the Mariners, Reds and Chicago White Sox.

"Field of Dreams" came out in 1989 and starred Kevin Costner, who led the teams onto the Iowa baseball field last year.

Also making a cameo on the diamond Thursday night: Ferguson Jenkins and Johnny Bench.

Credit: AP
Former Cincinnati Reds player Johnny Bench, left, and former Chicago Cubs player Ferguson Jenkins stand together before a baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs players followed only closely behind, filling the field with vintage-inspired jerseys before first pitch.

For more information on the game's history and how to watch live, check out Local 5's 2022 Field of Dreams game guide.

MLB in Iowa: Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman poses for a photo before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

