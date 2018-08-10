HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are looking to wrap up their series with the Cleveland Indians with a clean sweep in the American League Divisional Series Monday.
Follow along on our live blog for the biggest moments leading up to and during Monday’s Game 3 of the ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
8TH INNING
George Springer hits a solo home run off of Cody Allen to extend the Astros' lead 5-2.
7TH INNING
Marwin Gonzalez hits a 2-run double to put the Astros ahead 4-2.
Astros tie it up at 2 after Tony Kemp scores on Jose Altuve's grounder!
5TH INNING
🤦
Missed opportunities.
👁️👁️
Momentum's shifting.
Springer Dinger!
4TH INNING
Astros fans #NeverSettle either.
Astros need to give Keuchel some help.
3RD INNING
Astros keep the damage minimal.
Tribe gets one with sacrifice fly.
Uh-oh.
That was a tough one to stomach.
C'mon Yuli!
BASES LOADED requires ALL CAPS!
Bring them home!
We'll take it! Thank you!
Time to get some offense going.
2ND INNING
Scoreless heading into the 3rd.
Looking for that third out.
Stay focused Mel!
1ST INNING
Nice start.
Bregman left stranded.
Close one!
Don't hate!
PRE-GAME
This fan has skills!
Manager A.J. Hinch says the team knows they still have work to do.
The Astros address the media before Game 3.
First look at today's starting lineup.
Let's go to work!
Save us one!
Will you be at the Watch Party?
What a way to start off the morning!
Let's keep the momentum going!