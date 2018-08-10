HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are looking to wrap up their series with the Cleveland Indians with a clean sweep in the American League Divisional Series Monday.

Follow along on our live blog for the biggest moments leading up to and during Monday’s Game 3 of the ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

8TH INNING

George Springer hits a solo home run off of Cody Allen to extend the Astros' lead 5-2.

#KHOU #Astros Springer Dinger makes it 5-3 Houston. 2nd of the day — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Springer is unbelievable — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 8, 2018

7TH INNING

Marwin Gonzalez hits a 2-run double to put the Astros ahead 4-2.

#KHOU #Astros @marwinGF9 is clutch again! He drives in two runs with an opposite field single . Houston goes up 4-2 and a hush has fallen over the crowd at Progressive Field! — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Astros tie it up at 2 after Tony Kemp scores on Jose Altuve's grounder!

#KHOU11 Springer with a slug bunt bass hit and #Astros have runners at the corners with nobody out — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

5TH INNING

🤦

#KHOU #Astros Lindor launches a solo homer and Cleveland is back up 2-1 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Missed opportunities.

#KHOU #Astros have left 6 men on base through 5 innings — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

👁️👁️

Momentum's shifting.

#KHOU #Astros @lapinaYuli strikes out to end the Houston 5th but we’re all tied up 1-1 after Springer Dinger. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Springer Dinger!

#KHOU #Astros #Indians Wow! George Springer crushes the first pitch that he sees in the 5th and we’re all tied up. His 9th career postseason homer. A franchise record. 1-1 game — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 201

4TH INNING

Astros fans #NeverSettle either.

A look inside #MinuteMaidPark. The @astros are technically playing in Cleveland.... but you wouldn’t know that looking at all the fans who showed up to watch in #HOU. #khou11 #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/DANVoCK2yf — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 8, 2018

Astros need to give Keuchel some help.

Indians strike first with a sac fly in the third.



We counter with Reddick, Correa, and McCann. #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/LKkASziX4U — Houston Astros (@astros) October 8, 2018

3RD INNING

Astros keep the damage minimal.

#KHOU #Astros Ramirez flies to right center to end the uprising but #Indians up 1-0 headed to the 4th — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Tribe gets one with sacrifice fly.

Uh-oh.

#KHOU #Astros #Indians Gomes singles to start the B of 3rd. He’s moved to 2nd by a single by Kipnis and the #Indians have something going....nobody out — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

That was a tough one to stomach.

#KHOU #Astros @marwinGF9 flies to LF and that’ll do it for the Top of 3rd. Still scoreless.... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

C'mon Yuli!

BASES LOADED requires ALL CAPS!

#KHOU #Astros @abreg gets hit by Clevinger pitch and now bases are loaded. #Indians call timeout for conference on the mound — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Bring them home!

Altuve singles to left. Kemp held at 3rd. Runners at the corners. Bregman up. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 8, 2018

#KHOU Great scoring opportunity for the #ASTROS with @ABREG_1 at the plate — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

We'll take it! Thank you!

Clevinger throws away the pick off toss to 1st! Kemp advances to second with one out in the third. #Astros #khou #HTownRush — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 8, 2018

Time to get some offense going.

#KHOU For the third straight inning the #Astros have a runner aboard after @tonykemp walks. Nobody out — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

2ND INNING

Scoreless heading into the 3rd.

#KHOU11 #Astros Alex Bregman fields ground ball and tags #Indians Diaz for the third out of the 2nd inning. Still scoreless going to the 3rd — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Looking for that third out.

#KHOU #Indians get their first hit. A hustling double to center by Diaz — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Stay focused Mel!

When you wanna watch the #Astros game, but you also have to remember that you’re working and it’s not okay to walk away from really expensive equipment.... but Keuchel is pitching and it’s game three... so maybe just got a second. Lol. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zHf8y6xcpR — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 8, 2018

PHOTOS: Astros look to sweep Indians in ALDS

1ST INNING

Nice start.

#KHOU11 3 ground ball outs for the #Indians And we go to the 2nd scoreless #Astros — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Bregman left stranded.

#KHOU11 Yuli gets caught looking and we go to the B of 1st....scoreless. Bregman stranded on 2nd — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Close one!

Bregman whammy! Double! Just under the home run line! #khou #HTownRush — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) October 8, 2018

Don't hate!

#KHOU11 A smattering of boos greet @ABREG_1 Alex Bregman and he responds by hitting a double off the left field wall. Just. Missed a HR — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

PRE-GAME

This fan has skills!

Tell any #Astros fan you want to put them on #khou11.... you’ll see those skillz again at 5! pic.twitter.com/sVsfL0zbca — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 8, 2018

Manager A.J. Hinch says the team knows they still have work to do.

#KHOU11 #Astros manager AJ Hinch and his guys know that even though they are up 2-0 ...they still have plenty of work to do in order to win #ALDS pic.twitter.com/fxMTyv2E45 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

The Astros address the media before Game 3.

First look at today's starting lineup.

#KHOU11 As expected Brian McCann gets the start for #ASTROS at catcher. Tony Kemp also gets his first start replacing Tyler White at DH pic.twitter.com/lewaSd6EjB — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 8, 2018

Eyeing a sweep with this starting nine. #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/NOscOiUIa6 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 8, 2018

Let's go to work!

Save us one!

.@AstrosStars giving out FREE “Stro-Nuts” until 9 a.m. at the @ShipleyDo_Nuts at 6545 Bissonnet St. before heading to the #ALDS Game 3 watch party at Minute Maid Park. Go @astros! #NeverSettle #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/xMqkrs0OrG — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 8, 2018

Will you be at the Watch Party?

Postseason Street Fest set up outside Minute Maid Park for the #ALDS Game 3 watch party. The @astros are going for the sweep against the @Indians in Cleveland. How to watch in Houston at the ballpark- @KHOU 6:30a #khou11 #HTownRush #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/y0hIgKg0BD — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 8, 2018

What a way to start off the morning!

I love seeing downtown #Houston buildings lit up in @astros colors! The team is going for the #ALDS sweep over the @Indians in Cleveland today. How to get into the watch party at Minute Maid Park - @KHOU 5:30a #HTownRush #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/9uM2eDo3dL — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) October 8, 2018

Let's keep the momentum going!

What a weekend...... ( plus UT, too, if you're into that ;-) ) #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/eyw4VyWpoj — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) October 8, 2018

