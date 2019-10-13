HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to seal the Astros' 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS.

The series is now tied at 2.

UPDATE on the employee hit by a Michael Brantley foul ball in the 5th inning: Harris County Emergency Corps (HCEC) CEO Jeremy Hyde said he was taken to the hospital, evaluated and is in "stable condition.”

Eleventh inning

Carlos Correa hits a walk-off home run to give the Astros the 3-2 win and even the series at 2.

With 2 on and 2 out, Gary Sanchez strikes out looking.

Tenth inning

With 2 on and 2 out, Yuli Gurriel flies out to left to send the game into the 11th inning.

Back-to-back walks for the Astros (Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman) with one out forces a new pitcher to come in for the Yankees before Yordan Alvarez goes up to bat. He strikes out for out No. 2.

Ninth inning

Carlos Correa, Robinson Chirinos and George Springer strike out swinging.

Roberto Osuna strikes out Gary Sanchez swinging. Gio Urshela flied out to center to end the Yankees' ninth-inning chances.

Eighth inning

Alex Bregman walks, and Zack Britton strikes out Yordan Alvarez swinging.

Another K for Will Harris. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Roberto Osuna comes in to relieve Harris who went 0.2 innings with no hits and two strikeouts.

Osuna strikes out Edwin Encarnación for the third out.

Seventh inning

Kyle Tucker struck out swinging. George Springer popped out to first and appeared to limp as he made his way back to the dugout.

Justin Verlander's seventh strikeout kicks off the seventh inning. Gary Sanchez struck out swinging. After a 2-out walk, Verlander exits the game. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowed 5 hits, 2 runs and had 7 Ks.

Will Harris strikes out Didi Gregorious just before the 7th inning stretch.

Sixth inning

With 2 on and 2 out, Carlos Correa saves the day, tagging DJ LeMahieu out with a ball that bounced off of Jose Altuve to keep the game tied.

Fifth inning

George Springer hits a home run to left center off of Chad Green to even the score at 2.

Michael Brantley's foul ball hit someone in the dugout. Brantley appeared shaken up. Game commentators with Fox said a member of the ballpark security team was hit.

Fourth inning

Aaron Judge hits a two-run homer off of Justin Verlander to put the Yankees up 2-1.

Edwin Encarnación and Brett Gardner both struck out swinging, giving Justin Verlander 6 Ks through four innings.

Carlos Correa struck out swinging, and Robinson Chirinos lined out to left to end the inning.

Third inning

Cameron Maybin strikes out swinging, giving Verlander his fourth K of the game.

George Springer struck out swinging. Jose Altuve followed up Michael Brantley's single with a single of his own. After Alex Bregman lined out to left, Chad Green came in to pitch for New York. James Paxton went 2.1 innings, allowed 4 hits and recorded 3 strikeouts.

Second inning

3 Ks now for Verlander as Edwin Encarnación strikes out swinging and Brett Gardner strikes out looking.

With 2 on and 1 out, Carlos Correa hits an RBI double to put the Astros on top 1-0.

James Paxton ends in the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

First inning

Verlander retires the Yankees in the top of the first. His earns his first K of the night as Aaron Judge struck out swinging.

George Springer walked in the bottom of the first, but Michael Brantley grounded into a double play. Jose Altuve lined out to shortstop to end the inning.

RELATED COVERAGE

Astros fall to Yankees, 7-0, in Game 1 of ALCS

Children's Memorial Hermann NICU babies sport Astros gear for ALCS

Astros’ win helps teen hit-and-run victim