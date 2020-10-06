Kerrville Tivy product Asa Lacy selected No. 4 overall in MLB Draft by Kansas City

San Antonio area produces a top-10 MLB pick for second straight year.

SAN ANTONIO — Left-handed pitcher and Kerrville Tivy product Asa Lacy did not have to wait long during the 2020 MLB Draft going fourth overall to the Kansas City Royals.

After a 59-103 season, Kansas City desperately needs help and Lacy should be a powerful prospect to watch for this club.

Lacy is the first pitcher off the board and for good reason. He has been absolutely dominant.

During his senior season at Tivy High School, Lacy went 13-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 97 innings.

He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians late in the 2017 MLB Draft, but decided to head to Texas A&M.

In his 2-plus years at College Station, he went 14-5 with a 2.07 ERA and 224 strikeouts in 152 innings.

The All-American also makes Texas A&M history. Lacy is now the first player in program history to crack the top-5. Former Aggies pitcher Jeff Granger was taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1993 draft by, coincidentally, the Kansas City Royals.