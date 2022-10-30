How tall is Jose Altuve...and other info about the slugging second baseman

The Astros' slugging second baseman has been a spark plug for Houston's offense for more than a decade.

HOUSTON — With the Astros once again playing on a worldwide stage, Google seems to be a solid reference for people searching for information about players they’re not too familiar with.

One of the search trends that’s shown up in each of the first two World Series games is about the Astros’ slugging second baseman and his stature. People want to know – How tall is Jose Altuve?

So we wrote this article to answer that question, plus give a little bit more about the player who’s been a spark plug for the Astros offense for more than a decade now.

First off, let’s answer the question people are searching for. According to the Astros website, Altuve stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Now to the other stats about him. Altuve is 32 years old and was born in Maracay, Venezuela. The Astros are the only Major League Baseball team he’s played for, joining Houston in 2011. He was there for the Astros’ lean years, as well as the team’s string of six straight trips to at least the American League Championship Series.

For his career, Altuve is a .307 hitter with 192 home runs. He was American League MVP in 2017 – the year the Astros won the World Series.

Though he’s had his struggles in this year’s postseason, he showed signs of breaking out of the playoff slump in World Series Game 2, going 3-for-4 as Houston won, 5-2. Looking back at his playoff career, Altuve is second all-time in postseason home runs with 23. He only trails Manny Ramírez, who has 29. He’s a career .273 postseason hitter and has driven in 49. That’s in 363 playoff at-bats.

Chas McCormick on Jose Altuve: "I'm just happy for him. He's a hell of a player, he's a Hall of Famer...we've got his back, no matter what." pic.twitter.com/JYXPxuURGB — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 30, 2022