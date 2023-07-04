20-year-old Jordan Walker extends hitting streak, makes Cardinals history

Walker has a hit in each of his first 10 games at the start of his MLB career.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Jordan Walker made St. Louis Cardinals history Monday night and inched closer to a Major League Baseball record.

The 20-year-old made the Cardinals roster on opening day and hasn't looked back. The outfielder made his MLB debut at Busch Stadium on March 30.

Walker has a hit in each of his first 10 games at the start of his MLB career. He became the first Cardinals rookie at any age to do so on Monday night with a hit against the Colorado Rockies.

He also inched closer to an MLB record. The longest-hitting streak to start an MLB career while 20 years old or younger is Eddie Murphy who had a hit in 12 games in 1912. Ted Williams had 9 games in 1939.

Players 20 years or younger to start their career with a 10+ game hitting streak:



Eddie Murphy (1912)

Jordan Walker (2023) pic.twitter.com/G4ff9Dg9vV — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 11, 2023

Walker has 13 hits, two home runs and eight runs batted in so far during the 2023 season. His batting average is .351 and has an OPS of .968.

His first home run came against the Atlanta Braves on April 5 when he hit a 104.2 mph line drive to the stands in Busch Stadium. His second came against the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting a 110.4 mph line drive at American Family Field.

The Cardinals are in last place in the National League Central Division with a record of 3-7 record after a 7-4 loss Monday night. The three-game series continues Tuesday night at 7:40 with Miles Mikolas and Kyle Freeland on the mound.