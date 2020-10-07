Joey Gallo cleared to return after positive COVID-19 tests, Rangers say

Team officials had said the Rangers outfielder would need two negative tests in order to return.

Texas Rangers outfielder and designated hitter Joey Gallo has been cleared to return to the team after testing negative for COVID-19, a team representative said Friday.

He returned Friday morning for his first workout with the club as it prepares for a late summer baseball season, the club says.

Gallo was confirmed Monday to be home self-isolating following multiple tests for COVID-19, two that showed he was positive and one that was negative.

The Rangers said Gallo has been asymptomatic.

Officials had said Gallo would need to have two negative tests in a 24-hour period in order to return to the Rangers.

Gallo first tested positive on June 27, the Rangers say.

Gallo had yet to join the team as the club continues summer training workouts at Globe Life Field, preparing to open the season later this month.

Rangers reliever Brett Martin is the only remaining player who is not working out with the team because he tested positive for COVID-19.