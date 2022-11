Here's how to watch the Astros World Series victory parade

The parade starts at noon, but KHOU 11's coverage begins at 11 a.m.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Series champions and every champion deserves a parade!

That's why on Monday, the City of Houston is throwing the team a parade in downtown Houston.

If you’re going to be heading downtown for the parade, check here for what you need to know.

But if you’re not, we’ve got so many different ways for you to celebrate with the Astros.

First, we’re going to be broadcasting the parade LIVE beginning with pre-parade coverage at 11 a.m., followed by the parade starting at noon.