HOUSTON — The Astros have a chance to clinch the World Series with a win tonight and Justin Verlander on the mound. The Nationals send out Stephen Strasburg to the mound, who picked up the win in Game 2.

Ninth Inning

BOTTOM 9

*Inning in progress.

At Bats

Strasburg is back in to pitch.

TOP 9

Well, the Nationals added two insurance runs on a Anthony Rendon double just for good measure. Looks like we’ll see a Game 7, folks.

Score: Nationals 7, Astros 2

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Soto: Lines out to left field.

Rendon: Doubles off the wall in center field; Turner and Eaton score. Washington leads 7-2.

Eaton: Hit by pitch.

Turner: Doubles to right field.

Gomes: Strikes out swinging.

Robles: Lines out to left field.

Pitching change: Chris Devenski replaces Ryan Pressly.

Eighth Inning

BOTTOM 8

Strasburg is having himself a game. The 31-year-old right-hander has thrown eight innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out seven.

Score: Nationals 5, Astros 2

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Bregman: Pops out to third base.

Brantley: Grounds out to second.

Altuve: Grounds out to third base.

TOP 8

Reliever Ryan Pressly shuts the Nationals down in order. Houston has six outs to score three runs.

Score: Nationals 5, Astros 2

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Zimmerman: Strikes out looking at a 95 mph fastball that catches the bottom outside corner of the strike zone.

Cabrera: Strikes out swinging on a 81 mph curveball.

Kendrick: Grounds out to third base.

Pitching change: Ryan Pressly replaces Will Harris.

Harris’ night: 2/3 inning, 1 run (HR), 1 hit

Seventh Inning

BOTTOM 7

Whew! After all the chaos in the top half of the inning, Strasburg shuts down the Astros in order.

Score: Nationals 5, Astros 2

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Springer: Flies out to right field.

Reddick: Lines out to center field.

Chrinios: Strikes out looking.

TOP 7

Update: Manager Dave Martinez was thrown out. He's the first manager ejected from a World Series game since Bobby Cox with the Atlanta Braves in 1996.

Where to start with this inning? Trea Turner was called out on a questionable interference called that took the umpires a lifetime to figure out. It was a call that took away two runners in scoring position with no outs to a man at first with one out. Washington manager Dave Martinez was furious. Ultimately it didn’t matter much as Anthony Rendon crushed a two-run shot into the Crawford Boxes to give Washington a 5-2 lead.

Score: Nationals 5, Astros 2

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Soto: Lines out to first base to end the inning.

Rendon: Home run! Rendon jacks as shot to the Crawford Boxes. Washington leads 5-2.

Eaton: Pops out to third base.

Pitching change: Will Harris replaces Brad Peacock.

Turner: Grounds out to the pitcher. Turner looked to be safe at first but was called out for interference as he touched the bag and hit Gurriel’s glove as Gurriel tried to make the catch. Turner advanced to second as the ball got away and Gomes went to third. Washington manager Dave Martinez is furious! Turner is furious! After a lengthy review, the umps called Turner out. Gomes goes back to first with one out.

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner knocks the glove away from Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner knocks the glove away from Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Gomes: Singles to right field.

Sixth Inning

BOTTOM 6

The Astros can’t do anything with a leadoff single by Bregman. Strasburg has really settled into a groove since Bregman’s home run in the first.

Score: Nationals 3, Astros 2

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Correa: Strikes out chasing a changeup in the dirt to end the inning.

Alvarez: Grounds into a force out at second after the ball tips off Strasburg’s glove.

Gurriel: Grounds into a force out at second.

Bregman: Hits an infield single to shortstop.

TOP 6

Man, you gotta feel for Verlander. A certain future Hall of Famer with numerous accolades—Cy Young awards, a Rookie of the Year award, All-Star appearances, the most strikeouts in postseason history—but he can’t shake his World Series demons. In seven career World Series starts, he hasn’t recorded a win.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander walks back to the dugout after the Washington Nationals scored a run during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Brad Peacock comes in relief and retires the Nationals in order.

Score: Nationals 3, Astros 2

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Robles: Strikes out looking on a fastball out of the zone.

Zimmerman: Strikes out looking on a 93 mph fastball on the outside corner.

Cabrera: Grounds out to first.

Pitching change: Brad Peacock replaces Justin Verlander.

Verlander’s night: 5 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks

Fifth Inning

BOTTOM 5

Wow! That’s something you don’t see very often: two on, one out, runners in scoring position, the heart of Houston's lineup at the plate and the Astros don’t come away with a run. Strasburg does a great job to get out of the jam. He got Altuve to chase a curveball in the dirt for a strikeout, then gets Brantley to ground out to second. As such, the Nationals hold on to their one-run lead.

Score: Nationals 3, Astros 2

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Brantley: Grounds out to second to end the inning.

Altuve: Strikes out on three pitches on a curveball in the dirt. What a strikeout for Strasburg there.

Springer: Doubles to left field; Reddick to third.

Reddick: Singles over the shift to right field.

Chirinos: Strikes out swinging on a curveball out of the zone.

TOP 5

The Nationals proved they’re not going away that easily. Adam Eaton and Juan Soto crushed a pair of solo home runs to take a 3-2 lead. How much longer is Hinch going to let Verlander go? He’s now thrown 93 pitches (59 strikes).

Score: Nationals 3, Astros 2

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Kendrick: Flies out to in foul territory in deep right field to end the inning.

Soto: Home run! Crushes a 96 mph inside fastball to right field. Washington leads 3-2.

Rendon: Flies out to right field.

Eaton: Home run! Lines a hanging slider over the right-field wall. Washington ties game 2-2.

Turner: Pops out in foul territory.

Fourth Inning

BOTTOM 4

After two quick outs, Strasburg forgot how to throw a strike. He had a stretch where he threw eight straight balls and 10/13 pitches went for balls. But the Astros couldn’t capitalize with two on and two outs as Strasburg got Correa to chase a curveball in the dirt to end the inning.

Score: Astros 2, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 2 walks, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Correa: Strikes out on a curveball in the dirt to end the inning.

Alvarez: Walks on four pitches.

Gurriel: Walks on five pitches.

Bregman: Pops out to first base.

Brantley: Grounds out to first base.

TOP 4

Verlander works out of another jam for the second straight inning after a leadoff single by Howie Kendrick and a one-out walk to Ryan Zimmerman. The Nationals are really making Verlander work. Through four innings, he’s tossed 75 pitches. Though he’s a proven in his career he’s a workhorse, how long with A.J. Hinch let him pitch?

From KHOU baseball analyst Jeremy Booth: “Nationals seeing pitches and making Verlander pitch out of the strike zone, with limited ability to get them to chase. Winning more at bats then you think as we get to the middle innings.”

Score: Astros 2, Washington 1

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Gomes: Flies out to left field to end the inning.

Robles: Strikes out on three pitches on a slider in the dirt.

Zimmerman: Walks on seven pitches; Kendrick to second. Through 4 1/3 innings, Verlander has thrown 71 pitches.

Cabrera: Pops out in foul territory to the catcher.

Kendrick: Singles to left-center field.

Third Inning

BOTTOM 3

Strasburg is settling in now. He’s retired seven straight since Bregman’s home run.

Score: Astros 2, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Altuve: Pops out to second to end the inning.

Springer: Grounds out to third.

Reddick: Strikes out swinging at a changeup in the dirt.

TOP 3

Verlander had retired seven straight before giving up a pair of two-out walks to Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon. Facing his first real test of the night, Verlander got Juan Soto to ground out to second to end the inning.

Score: Astros 2, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Soto: Grounds out to second to end the inning.

Rendon: Walks on 10 pitches—really made Verlander work in that at bat; Eaton to second.

Eaton: Walks on seven pitches.

Turner: Flies out to center field.

Yan Gomes: Grounds out to second base.

Second Inning

BOTTOM 2

Just like Verlander at the top of the inning, Strasburg shuts down the Astros in order on three ground balls.

Score: Astros 2, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Chirinos: Grounds out to shortstop to end the inning.

Correa: Grounds out to third base.

Alvarez: Grounds out to second.

TOP 2

Now pitching with a lead, Verlander shut down the Nationals in order, relying heavily on his fastball to get two strikeouts.

Score: Astros 2, Washington 1

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Victor Robles: Strikes out on a 96 mph fastball. Verlander attacked him with five straight fastballs—all touching 95 mph.

Ryan Zimmerman: Flies out to the warning track in left field.

Asdrubal Cabrera: Strikes out on a 96 mph fastball.

First Inning

BOTTOM 1

Holy smokes that was fast. The Astros quickly squashed Washington’s 1-0 lead on a Jose Altuve sacrifice fly and an Alex Bregman bomb to make it a 2-1 game. That’s Bregman’s third home run and eighth RBI of the World Series. The dude is absolutely crushing the ball as of late.

Score: Astros 2, Washington 1

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Gurriel: Flies out to the deepest part of the warning track in left field.

Bregman: Home run! Alex Bregman crushes a ball into the Crawford Boxes. Astros lead 2-1.

Brantley: Strikes out looking at an 88 mph changeup.

Altuve: Sacrifice fly; Springer scores. Astros tie game 1-1.

Springer advances to third on a wild pitch.

Springer: Doubles off the left field wall.

TOP 1

The Nationals strike first on an Anthony Rendon RBI single that scores Trea Turner. Turner led the inning off with an infield single and was originally called out. A review showed he just beat the throw by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Score: Washington 1, Astros 0

1 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Howie Kendrick: Flies out to right field to end the inning.

Juan Soto: Flies out to left field.

Anthony Rendon: Singles to center field; Turner scores. Washington leads 1-0.

Adam Eaton: Sacrifice bunt; Turner to second.

Trea Turner: Hits an infield single to third base—just beat Alex Bregman’s throw.

We See You, Hakeem!

Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 6.

Hakeem Olajuwon throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Hakeem Olajuwon throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pregame

The Houston Astros are right where they want to be entering Game 6 of the World Series—their ace on the mound and a chance to clinch a championship.

With a victory tonight, the Astros will claim their second World Series in three years and become just the fifth team in MLB history to rally back and win the series after falling into an 0-2 hole.

To get that win, the Astros will have to beat Washington’s Stephen Strasburg who tossed six innings of two-run ball in Game 2 as the Nationals won 12-3.

Houston turns to Justin Verlander, who’s making his seventh career World Series start. Verlander got the loss in Game 2 after allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings. He's still searching for his first World Series win.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he has all the faith in his ace.

“I think he’s going to be great,” Hinch said. “He loves this big stage. He loves being relied upon. He’s going to be as intense as he’s been probably the entire season because he knows what can happen at the end of 27 outs.

“I think this would be a nice little bullet point on a resume that’s headed towards Cooperstown if he can add a season-clinching, World Series-clinching win.”

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

How You Can Watch

T.V.: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Online: Right here—follow our live blog with play-by-play and in-game analysis.

Starting Pitchers

Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (4-0, 1.93 ERA postseason) vs. Houston’s Justin Verlander (1-3, 4.15 ERA postseason).

Starting Lineups

3 Keys to an Astros Win

Verlander must protect the fastball.

Don’t miss on Stephen Strasburg’s mistakes.

Play to the crowd and use home field to their advantage.

Noteworthy

In six potential series clinching games, Verlander sports a 3-3 record with a 2.72 ERA. He’s thrown 36 1/3 innings, allowed 11 earned runs, struck out 44 and walked seven.

The Astros have five batters hitting .360 or better in the World Series: Jose Altuve (.360), Robinson Chirinos (.364), Michael Brantley (.400) and Yordan Alvarez (.545).

Altuve has extended his postseason hitting streak to 25 games, tied for third longest in MLB history. He trails Chase Utley (27 games) and Miguel Cabrera (31 games).

Quoteworthy

“We’ve been successful. We had a lot of wins, franchise records, records through the roof for us. But there’s still been this sense of we have to keep proving it.” — Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

'Astrodamus' Has Made Pretty Solid Predictions This Series

Maybe you've seen his tweets. He's an Astros fan who claims he's from the future, and he's made some pretty solid predictions of late.

Game 4 prediction: "Urquidy was good but we actually call this 'the #Bregman game'."

Result: Urquidy was lights out and Alex Bregman broke his slump with a grand slam.

Game 5 prediction: Cole dominates, Springer and Yordan have big games.

Result: Cole tossed seven innings of one-run ball and Springer and Alvarez each hit two-run homers.

How about his thoughts for Game 6?

On This Day in Astros History

After an epic back-and-forth in the 2017 World Series, the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in 10 innings when Alex Bregman hit a walkoff single. Houston rallied from two three-run deficits and grabbed a 3-2 series lead. The game lasted five hours and 17 minutes. It’s been called the greatest game in Astros history.

Scenes from Game 5

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, left, and right fielder George Springer celebrate after their teams win against the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. The Astros won 7-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez is congratulated by Yuli Gurriel after hitting a two-run home runn during the second inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel dives to tag the bag and get Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (7) out at first during the sixth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates after his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his two-run home run during the second inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Holy Ticket Prices!

The average price for a Game 6 ticket is $1,320, according to SeatGeek. But that's a bargain compared to tickets for the games in Washington, which were 15 percent more expensive.

A quick check on StubHub before the game shows the cheapest ticket into Minute Maid tonight is standing room only ... for $525.30. If you're really looking to take the game in, a pair of tickets in field box seats along the first base side are going for $12,000 each.

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 (Washington leads 2-1)

Game 3 recap: Victory! Astros come to life with 4-1 win over Nationals

Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 4 recap: Astros explode for eight runs in Game 4 win over Nationals

Game 5: Houston 7, Washington 1 (Houston leads 3-2)

Game 5 recap: 'Stros on fire! Astros beat Nationals 7-1 to seize control of World Series

Game 6: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

