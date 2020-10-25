The final score was 4-2 Dodgers.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A day after landing one of the most thrilling wins in World Series history, the Rays aimed to lead the series against the Dodgers in Game 5.

But, Tampa Bay was bested by Los Angeles Sunday night with a final score of 4-2.

The Dodgers now lead the series. Game 6 is Tuesday night.

The series was tied after Game 4's walk-off win, which played out Saturday night like a scene from a movie. Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena -- those names will now be etched in the histories of the Rays and the World Series. And, it was hometown hero Phillips -- and a bit of bungling by the Dodgers -- who played a huge role in setting up Kevin Kiermaier's and Arozarena's runs to home base.

11:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinch Game 5 to lead the World Series. Final score was 4-2.

Off day tomorrow, gotta win the next two pic.twitter.com/EGEDPUs2Hj — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 26, 2020

11:20 p.m.

The Rays put in two of their best hitters -- Arozarena and Lowe -- but both are out by Dodgers' pitcher Victor Gonzalez.

11:10 p.m.

The bottom of the eighth and the game is still 4-2 as the Rays switch up hitters and the Dodgers swap pitchers.

10:01 p.m.

The Dodgers lead 4-2 at the top of the fifth.

9:45 p.m.

Rays center fielder Manuel Margot made a big slide to try to steal home but was out.

9:20 p.m.

The Rays get on the board with runs from Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena. It's now 3-2 Dodgers at the end of the third inning.

This is Diaz's first RBI of the postseason.

Arozarena has set the MLB record with 27 hits in a single postseason.

REPLAY: The record-setting knock by Randy Arozarena. He now holds the MLB record with 27 postseason hits. #RaysUp #WorldSeries https://t.co/nqvNoHv3fhpic.twitter.com/yVgnu2632k — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) October 26, 2020

The legend of Randy Arozarena continues pic.twitter.com/dVkHJ6VWYf — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 26, 2020

8:43 p.m.

Joc Pederson gets a home run off the Rays' Tyler Glasnow. It's now 3-0 Dodgers.

8:26 p.m.

About 20 minutes into the game, the Dodgers are already up by two runs against the Rays. Tyler Glasnow has more than 30 pitches in the first inning.

8:08 p.m.

The Rays make the first pitch of Game 5 in the World Series.

Glas gas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3PjW5X3E7c — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 26, 2020

4:30 p.m.

In pre-game interviews, Rays outfielder Brett said his resting heart rate was 140 after running around the field following the team's epic walk-off win.

"Just a little hyperventilating going on," he said, noting he had to be given an IV.

The single he hit Saturday night that created a thrilling domino effect for the Rays is now part of World Series lore. Before Game 5, he told reporters he got 500 texts after the game and stayed up until 4 a.m. answering them all.

Brett Phillips says he got 500 texts last night. He went to bed at 4am after he replied to every single one. Some of his favorites came from former teammates. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/eV038I19cu — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) October 25, 2020

4:05 p.m.

Brett Phillips grew up just miles from Tropicana Field and always wanted to play for the Rays. Now, he had his once-in-a-lifetime moment with his hometown team at the World Series.

Learn more about Brett "Maverick" Phillips from his parents.

.@Brett_Phillips8 grew up mere miles from Tropicana Field, now he's forever in #WorldSeries lore pic.twitter.com/iqwbaDYMXU — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 25, 2020

Rays Games 5 lineup:

