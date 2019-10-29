SAN ANTONIO — Houston Astros fans! If the 'Stros win Game 6 of the World Series, DICK's Sporting Goods will have extended store hours for all your championship merch.

The New Braunfels location will re-open immediately after the conclusion of Game 6 Tuesday, pending the Astros win, and all San Antonio DICK'S Sporting Goods will open early at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information, you can visit DICK's Sporting Goods' website.

