Braves fan makes epic one handed catch with toddler in arms

ATLANTA — The best catch of the year in Atlanta may have been made in Wednesday's game between the Braves and Phillies - only it was made in the stands.

A dad out with his daughters for an afternoon ballgame was suddenly faced with the scenario every baseball fan dreams about: a home run ball, headed right your way. The fact that he was already holding a toddler in his arms was not about to stop this fan.

With his daughter tucked under his left arm, he pulled in the home run with his right hand (making an expert drop-catch motion to go with the momentum of the ball and save his hand in the process), much to the delight of the fans around him.

The only issue at that point is it was a Phillies home run ball - hit by Nick Castellanos off Braves starter Bryce Elder.

So dad then carefully placed daughter down next to her sister, reared back and threw the ball back into the outfield.

"See ya Suzy, see ya ball," Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin noted.

The Braves wound up losing, 6-5 on Wednesday, but the good news for dad here is they've already clinched the NL East with ease.

Hopefully, he can get back to Truist Park for the playoffs!