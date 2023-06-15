Astros’ Yordan Alvarez could miss significant time with injury

Alvarez, who is second in the majors with 55 RBIs, was placed on the 10-day injured list last Friday.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez could miss at least four weeks with a right oblique strain.

General manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Alvarez had an MRI confirming the diagnosis.

“That’s why we have confidence that he will be back sometime in the four-plus week period because the MRI showed a strain,” Brown said. “He’s coming through nicely. He feels pretty good. There’s no pain, there’s no pain when he coughs. Hopefully, that’s a good sign.”

Brown called oblique injuries “tricky.”

“After two weeks, we will have a little more information on how he feels,” Brown said. “At the three-week mark, we should definitely know more. I hate to kick the can down the road, but at the end of the day, sometimes you have to give that oblique time. Sometimes it heals faster than others, and I think he’s going to be okay. It’s looking like it’s going to be four weeks, but I think he should be fine.”

Alvarez, second in the majors with 55 RBIs, was placed on the 10-day injured list last Friday. He exited the game last Thursday against the Blue Jays after one at-bat.