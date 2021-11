World Series Game 6 updates: Stage set for Astros must-win game against Braves

With a Houston win, the World Series goes to a Game 7. If they don't, it's all over.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are back at it in the World Series Tuesday night. Game 6 is back at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Astros need a win to stay alive and force a Game 7. If Atlanta wins, it’s over.

If there is a Game 7, it'll be Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Game highlights and updates

The Braves send Max Fried to the mound on a full five days rest. Astros rookie Luis Garcia starts on three days rest.

First pitch/Play ball call

Mattress Mack will accompany Houston's "Rally Nuns" for the first pitch while Travis Scott will make the "Play Ball" call before the game.

Fans geared up for Game 6

Fans showed up early and showed their spirit on signs and their clothes.

Here's what it looked like at the Juice Box hours before the first pitch.

Gates at Minute Maid Park are about to open at 4 pm. At 3:58 pm… the #WorldSeries sign game is already strong! #khou11 SHE FLEW IN FROM MAUI!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7IyZpmeqCZ — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) November 2, 2021

Rally nuns are back!

Hey, Astros fans! We have some great news that'll help you breathe just a little easier as we head to Game 6 of the World Series.

The "Rally Nuns" will be in attendance! And that's not all, one of the "Rally Nuns" will be throwing out the first pitch.

A nun from the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province will be throwing out the first pitch at 7:09 p.m.

If you can't get enough of the "Rally Nuns," you can head over to the Gallery Furniture on the North Freeway for "Rally Nuns" t-shirts.

Get your Rally Nuns shirt at Gallery Furniture 6006 N. Freeway right now! #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/FEwEkFfvL4 — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) November 2, 2021

World Series tickets are available, but it’ll cost you

As of Tuesday morning, KHOU 11’s Michelle Choi said there were roughly 4,000 tickets left. For standing-room-only tickets, there were some that were about $400 apiece. And if you want better seats? We’re looking at $1,200 or more.

Astros Street Fest

Fans can get ready to cheer on the Astros before the games at Astros Street Fest. Street Fest starts three hours before game time and fans will need a ticket to take part. Fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, inflatable games and more. You can learn more at Astros.com/StreetFest.

Getting to Minute Maid Park

There are plenty of surface lots and parking garages in the area. You can find the best one by downloading the Park Whiz mobile app. It will show you how much each lot costs, and it also lets you book a space in advance. Another app that does the same thing is called Park Houston.

You can also take the train to the game! METRO rail purple line riders should exit at the Convention District station, then walk two blocks north to the ballpark. Keep in mind though, the trains share lanes with street traffic, so getting home could take longer.