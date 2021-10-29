There's only been one no-hitter in a World Series game

ATLANTA — On Friday night, the Houston Astros were shut out by the Atlanta Braves. And for a while, it looked like they may make history -- just not the kind they were hoping for.
Rookie Braves’ pitcher Ian Anderson threw five innings of no-hit baseball before handing it over to the bullpen, which also shut the door on Houston.
It wasn't until the eighth inning that pinch hitter Aledmys Díaz hit a bloop singe to left that Houston got its first hit. Alex Bregman added a single in the ninth, but Houston didn't cross home plate once during the 2-0 loss to Atlanta.
If the Braves would have completed the rare no-hitter, it would only be the second time that's happened in World Series history. In fact there have only been two no-hitters in postseason baseball ever, according to MLB.com.
The only World Series no-hitter was also a perfect game tossed by the New York Yankees’ Don Larson against the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.
MLB.com says the only other postseason no-hitter was thrown by Roy Halladay, who as a member of the Dodgers pitched a no-no in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series against the Red.
So there have only been two postseason no-hitters in MLB history, and only one in the World Series. Houston managed to keep it that way Friday, but still lost and now trail in the series, 2 games to 1.