World Series blog: Astros head to Atlanta for Game 3

ATLANTA — The World Series heads to Atlanta tied 1-1 as the Houston Astros visit the Atlanta Braves tonight.

The Astros evened up the series Wednesday in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park. Houston beat Atlanta, 7-2, after dropping Game 1 at home.

However, weather could play a factor.

The forecast has temps in the 50s at game time and more rain Friday night. The rain should be light and is expected to dry out by first pitch.

Luis Garcia will take the mound for the Astros while Ian Anderson starts for the Braves. Garcia is coming off series-clinching start in the Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Who's singing the national anthem tonight?

Zac Brown, lead singer of The Zac Brown Band will perform the national anthem before Game 3 of the World Series.

World Series Game 3 preview

The Braves were 42-38 on their home turf in 2021. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .317 this postseason, Eddie Rosario leads them with an OBP of .471, including six extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

The Astros were 44-37 on the road in 2021. Houston has a team batting average of .276 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez has led them with an average of .410, including eight extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-2. Jose Urquidy earned his first victory this postseason and Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Houston. Max Fried took his second loss of the postseason for Atlanta.

Top performers

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 38 home runs and has 113 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is batting .295.

During the playoffs

Braves: .252 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: .276 batting average, 4.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Injuries

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

The tarp is off at Truist Park.

Game 3 a throwback with batters facing pitchers for 1st time

Game 3 of the World Series will be a bit of a throwback to the days before interleague play and players frequently changing teams.

None of the Atlanta Braves have faced Houston starter Luis Garcia.

The only Astros player who has hit against Braves starter Ian Anderson is Marwin Gonzalez, who is 0 for 3.

This weekend could mark the final general plate appearances by pitchers in major league history.

Garcia, 0 for 6 at the plate in his big league career, will borrow a bat from teammate Yordan Álvarez for his trips to the plate in the National League city.

Hank Aaron molded careers of World Series managers Snitker, Baker

Hank Aaron's imprint is on the World Series. His number 44 will be seen on the outfield grass at Atlanta's Truist Park for Game 3.

His impact is also evident on the game's managers, Houston's Dusty Baker and Atlanta's Brian Snitker.

Aaron was responsible for convincing Baker to sign with the Braves as a teenage outfielder in 1967.

As the Braves’ farm director, Aaron set the path for Snitker’s long career as a coach and manager. When it was clear Snitker had no future as a catcher or first baseman, Aaron offered an opportunity to remain in the game as a coach.

Former Texas Rangers manager sending Braves home after near miss a decade ago

Beloved baseball lifer Ron Washington is finally getting another shot at a World Series title.

It comes 10 years after he was twice in the same game within one strike of winning a championship as manager of the Texas Rangers. He is now emphatically waving Atlanta Braves runners around third base.

And he's doing daily fielding drills with their All-Star infielders, even before World Series games late in October.