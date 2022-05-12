Justin Verlander deal with the Mets blows up on Twitter and Kate Upton is a common theme

HOUSTON — Twitter blew up with reports that former Astros ace Justin Verlander signed a two-year $86 million deal with the New York Mets.
No surprise when you mix a future Hall-of-Famer with a stunning supermodel wife, who's not afraid to mix it up with opposing fans, and A LOT of money. Throw in the fact that Verlander, 39, reportedly rejected an offer from the New York Yankees and you've got Twitter gold.
A few tweets made reference to Kate Upton flipping off some obnoxious Philly fans during the World Series. Her hubby also gave a bus full of fans the bird with a big grin on his face.
As if the Verlander news wasn't bad enough for Yankees fans, the announcement that the team re-signed their controversial GM Brian Cashman on the same day was insult to injury.
Other tweets made reference to Verlander's age. The Met's starting rotation also includes his former Detroit Tigers teammate Max Scherzer, who is 38.
As much as the Astros hate to see Verlander (and Upton) leave, it's a relief that he's not going to the New York Yankees -- or any other American League team.
But they might face their former teammate next June when the Mets come to town.
Other AL teams are also happy they won't have to face him on a regular basis.
By the way, the Astros still have a really strong rotation and the future looks bright.
Thanks for a few great years, JV! All the best -- unless you're playing the Astros!