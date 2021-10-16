Red Sox power past Astros 9-5, tie ALCS at 1-1

HOUSTON — The Boston Red Sox became the first team to slug two grand slams in a postseason game, with J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers connecting in the first two innings of a 9-5 win over the Houston Astros that tied their AL Championship Series at one game apiece.
Martinez made it 4-0 with his opposite-field shot off rookie Luis García with two outs in the first. It was the first career playoff slam for the four-time All-Star, who began his career with the Astros.
García exited with right knee discomfort after walking the first batter of the second inning. Jake Odorizzi took over and allowed Devers' slam with one out.
Game 3 is Monday night in Boston.
Garcia leaves early with injury
Houston starter Luis García left Game 2 of the AL Championship Series in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox with right knee discomfort.
The rookie walked Kevin Plawecki leading off the second inning and was then visited on the mound by a trainer and pitching coach Brent Strom. García walked off with a trainer after a few minutes, and Strom motioned to the bullpen for a reliever.
García was not sharp from the start, allowing a leadoff double to Kyle Schwarber and walking two batters before a grand slam by J.D. Martinez.
Red Sox vs. Astros game updates
Boston jumped out to a 4-0 lead with one swing of the bat, courtesy former Houston Astro J.D. Martinez. Martinez went deep after a double and two walks from Garcia.
In the top of the second inning, Luis Garcia came out of the game with an apparent injury after facing 8 hitters.
Jake Odorizzi comes in and gives up the second grand slam of the game. It's the first time in postseason history that a team has hit two grand slams in one game.
Kiké Hernanadez continued his torrid hitting in the postseason, hitting a home run in the fourth to give Boston a 9-0 lead over Houston.
The Astros added three runs in the bottom of the frame, courtesy a Kyle Tucker RBI double and Yuli Gurriel two-run single.
Game preview
Before the game
Vince Young with the 'Play Ball' call got things going today at Minute Maid Park
American League Championship Series schedule
Game 1: Astros 5, Red Sox 4
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Minute Maid Park; 3:20 p.m.
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD