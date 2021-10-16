Red Sox power past Astros 9-5, tie ALCS at 1-1

The ALCS is now tied at a game apiece with the next three games in Boston.

HOUSTON — The Boston Red Sox became the first team to slug two grand slams in a postseason game, with J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers connecting in the first two innings of a 9-5 win over the Houston Astros that tied their AL Championship Series at one game apiece.

Martinez made it 4-0 with his opposite-field shot off rookie Luis García with two outs in the first. It was the first career playoff slam for the four-time All-Star, who began his career with the Astros.

García exited with right knee discomfort after walking the first batter of the second inning. Jake Odorizzi took over and allowed Devers' slam with one out.

Game 3 is Monday night in Boston.

Garcia leaves early with injury

Houston starter Luis García left Game 2 of the AL Championship Series in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox with right knee discomfort.

The rookie walked Kevin Plawecki leading off the second inning and was then visited on the mound by a trainer and pitching coach Brent Strom. García walked off with a trainer after a few minutes, and Strom motioned to the bullpen for a reliever.

García was not sharp from the start, allowing a leadoff double to Kyle Schwarber and walking two batters before a grand slam by J.D. Martinez.

Red Sox vs. Astros game updates

Boston jumped out to a 4-0 lead with one swing of the bat, courtesy former Houston Astro J.D. Martinez. Martinez went deep after a double and two walks from Garcia.

and with 1 swing ..its 4-0.

Lot of frustration/disbelief from fans here https://t.co/SYOuAj3OHG — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 16, 2021

In the top of the second inning, Luis Garcia came out of the game with an apparent injury after facing 8 hitters.

Garcia done after 1+ inning. He's out with an apparent injury. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 16, 2021

Jake Odorizzi comes in and gives up the second grand slam of the game. It's the first time in postseason history that a team has hit two grand slams in one game.

The @RedSox are the first team in #postseason history to hit 2 grand slams in one game, let alone 2 innings. pic.twitter.com/5PedUGrlKM — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 16, 2021

Kiké Hernanadez continued his torrid hitting in the postseason, hitting a home run in the fourth to give Boston a 9-0 lead over Houston.

The Astros added three runs in the bottom of the frame, courtesy a Kyle Tucker RBI double and Yuli Gurriel two-run single.

Game preview

Talking Game 2 with Jeremy Booth Posted by Jason Bristol KHOU on Saturday, October 16, 2021

Before the game

Vince Young with the 'Play Ball' call got things going today at Minute Maid Park

American League Championship Series schedule

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Minute Maid Park; 3:20 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD