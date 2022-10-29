Meet 'Bobby Dynamite,' Minute Maid Park's train driver

"Growing up, we didn't have a lot of money," Bobby said. "Getting to go to an Astros game was a big deal for us, even if we had the $1 pavilion seats."

HOUSTON — Just above the left field wall at Minute Maid Park is where Bobby Vasquez goes to work.

But when he's in the Juice Box, he goes by "Bobby Dynamite," the train driver for the Houston Astros.

Bobby gets to watch the team play from a unique perspective.

"It's the best view in Houston," he said. "It's pretty cool, you know, getting to be up here and hyping up the crowd and, and hoping something good happens for us."

Bobby's no stranger to the team.

"This is my 23rd year with the Astros and my 22nd year up here on the train," he explained.

But, the former Astros intern, Houston native and lifelong fan said he hasn't always had this view.

"Growing up, we didn't have a lot of money," Bobby said. "Getting to go to an Astros game was a big deal for us, even if we had the $1 pavilion seats."

Now, he gets to see it all, from memorable moments to World Series titles, all from the best seat in the house.