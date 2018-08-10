HOUSTON – The Houston Astros swept the Cleveland Indians in the American League Divisional Series Monday with an 11-3 win.

WATCH: Astros fans react to Houston heading to ALCS after sweeping Indians

Follow along on our live blog for the biggest moments leading up to and during Monday’s Game 3 of the ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

We want to see fan photos of you decked out in your Astros gear! Use the #HTownRush on social media or send them to photos@khou.com.

Viewer Photos: Fans cheer on Astros during Game 2 of ALDS
9TH INNING

SWEEP! The Astros beat the Indians 11-3 to advance to the American :eague Championship Series!

The Astros keep piling on runs after Alex Bregman's RBI single.

8TH INNING

Meanwhile, back at Minute Maid Park, fans are already lining up for ALDS Champions t-shirts.

Alex Bregman scores off a wild pitch, followed by a 3-run homer from Carlos Correa! Astros lead 10-2.

Marwin Gonzalez hits and RBI single to extend Houston's lead to 6-2.

George Springer hits a solo home run off of Cody Allen to extend the Astros' lead 5-2.

7TH INNING

Marwin Gonzalez hits a 2-run double to put the Astros ahead 4-2.

Astros tie it up at 2 after Tony Kemp scores on Jose Altuve's grounder!

5TH INNING

🤦

Missed opportunities.

👁️👁️

Momentum's shifting.

Springer Dinger!

4TH INNING

Astros fans #NeverSettle either.

Astros need to give Keuchel some help.

3RD INNING

Astros keep the damage minimal.

Tribe gets one with sacrifice fly.

Uh-oh.

That was a tough one to stomach.

C'mon Yuli!

BASES LOADED requires ALL CAPS!

Bring them home!

We'll take it! Thank you!

Time to get some offense going.

2ND INNING

Scoreless heading into the 3rd.

Looking for that third out.

Stay focused Mel!

PHOTOS: Astros look to sweep Indians in ALDS

Photos: Astros sweep Indians with 11-3 ALDS Game 3 win
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts to drafting the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after hitting a three run home run in the eight inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) forces out Cleveland Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson (27) in the ninth inning during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) forces out Cleveland Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson (27) in the ninth inning during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates and rbi single in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a three run home run in the eight inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Carlos Correa and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado celebrate a home run in the eight inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the eight inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
George Springer and shortstop Carlos Correa celebrate center fielder George Springer home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the ALDS at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Tony Kemp (18) runs out a single in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates and rbi single in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a three run home run in the eight inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) hits a two run double in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros relief pitcher Collin McHugh (31) pitches in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates solo home run in the eighth inn against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates solo home run in the eighth inn against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Alex Bregman celebrates with right fielder Josh Reddick after scoring in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians center fielder Jason Kipnis (22) hits a single in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Keuchel reacts after giving up a hime run to Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor in the fifth inning during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Victor Rodriguez (60) reacts after giving up a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills (2) hit by pitch in the third inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians fans hold signs for Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) in the game against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills (2) hit by pitch in the third inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a double in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits a single in the third inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch (14) looks on from the dug out during the second inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; in the second inning during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws out a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros during the National Anthem during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a double in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Houston Astros fans before the game against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

1ST INNING

Nice start.

Bregman left stranded.

Close one!

Don't hate!

PRE-GAME

This fan has skills!

Manager A.J. Hinch says the team knows they still have work to do.

The Astros address the media before Game 3.

First look at today's starting lineup.

Let's go to work!

Save us one!

Will you be at the Watch Party?

What a way to start off the morning!

Let's keep the momentum going!

