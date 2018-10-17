HOUSTON — The Houston Astros lost 8-6 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston now holds a 3-1 series lead going into Thursday night's Game 5.

Photos: Inside Minute Maid Park for Game 4

PHOTOS: Inside Minute Maid Park for Game 4
Astros fans were rowdy and ready for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Boston Red Sox. Minute Maid Park was a sea of orange and blue. (Michelle Homer photos)
Photos: Astros look to even series with Red Sox in ALCS Game 4

Photos: Astros look to even series with Red Sox in ALCS Game 4
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) scores during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp (18) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp celebrates with left fielder Marwin Gonzalez after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is called out after a fan interference call during the first inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interfered with Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts catch during the first inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp celebrates with third base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp celebrates with third base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a double in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce (25) attempts to make a catch in the Houston Astros dugout during the seventh inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Minute Maid Park in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) walks off the mound after the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) attempts a double play during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros bullpen coach Doug White (55) leaves the game in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) attempts a catch during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp (18) makes a catch during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) scores during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Josh James (63) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp (18) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) dives for a ball during the third ining against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp (18) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp (18) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) is walked during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Tony Kemp (18) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates with the dugout after scoring during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) scores during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is checked by medical staff and manager AJ Hinch (14) in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after sliding safely into second base while Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt (12) attempts a tag in game four of the 2018 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer celebrates with the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick hits an RBI single in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) slides safely into second while Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt (12) attempts a tag in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve slides safely into second after hitting a double during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Josh James (63) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer celebrates with second baseman Jose Altuve after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) walks off the field after being pulled in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) plays a ball off the wall in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) scores in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros meet at the mound during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a RBI single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer and right fielder Josh Reddick field a ball during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits an RBI single during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) scores during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) hits a double in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after fan interference is call on Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts attempt of catching his hit during the first inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and umpire Joe West speak after second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interference call during the first inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS against the Boston Red Sox. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and umpire Joe West speak after second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interference call during the first inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS against the Boston Red Sox. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and center fielder George Springer during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interference call on Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts during the first inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interfered with Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts catch during the first inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interference call on Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts during the first inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a single during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interference call in right field during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is called out after a fan interference call in right field during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning in game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and center fielder George Springer (4) warm up before game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros cheerleaders stand for the national anthem before game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel and center fielder George Springer stand for the national anthem before game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Minute Maid park prior to game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) speaks at a press conference before game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch (14) speaks at a press conference before game four of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

NINTH INNING

With the bases loaded and two outs, Alex Bregman lines out to left. Boston takes Game 4 8-6.

EIGHTH INNING

Alex Bregman scores on a grounder to cut into Boston's lead. Houston still trails 8-6.

J.D. Martinez hits an RBI single to extend Boston's lead 8-5.

SEVENTH INNING

Lance McCullers walks Brock Holt with the bases loaded, and J.D. Martinez scores. Red Sox lead 7-5.

SIXTH INNING

Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a solo home run off of Josh James to give Boston a 6-5 lead.

FIFTH INNING

The Astros take back the lead with Carlos Correa's RBI single! Houston leads 5-4.

Xander Bogaerts' RBI single ties the game at 4.

FOURTH INNING

Tony Kemp's solo shot gives the Astros a 4-3 lead!

THIRD INNING

Josh Reddick hits an RBI single to tie the game at 3!

George Springer hits a solo home run off of Rick Porcello to put the Astros within 1. Houston still trails 3-2.

Xander Bogaerts hits an RBI double to extend Boston's lead to 3-1. Josh James enters the game for Houston. Charlie Morton ends his outing after allowing 3 runs and recording 2 strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched.

SECOND INNING

Carlos Correa drives Josh Reddick in, and the RBI single puts the Astros on the board. Houston still trails 2-1.

FIRST INNING

In a controversial call, the umpires rule Jose Altuve is out after what could have been a home run. The ball missed Mookie Betts' glove, and the MLB called fan interference.

Rafael Devers hits a 2-run single to put Boston on the board first.

PREGAME

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale won't start in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Houston, the team announced Wednesday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Game 4 on Sale lost weight because of a stomach illness that left him hospitalized after starting the ALCS opener.

Major League Baseball on Wednesday closed an investigation based on claims the Astros were trying to steal signals from the Red Sox dugout.

Reports from unnamed sources allege the Astros have been stealing signs. According to the Associated Press, this came up during Game 3 of the ALDS.

Stealing hand signals in the MLB is nothing new, but these claims are sketchy because they involve someone not in uniform allegedly using technology to do so.

MLB released a statement on the allegations.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow also responded by saying, in part, "I think what happens is when a team has success, there will be a lot of other people looking at them to see what's driving their success."

