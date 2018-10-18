HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are hoping to avoid elimination Thursday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

The Boston Red Sox hold a 3-1 series lead after an 8-6 victory over Houston Wednesday in Game 4.

Follow below for live updates before and throughout the game:

RELATED HEADLINES

What are the odds of an Astros comeback vs. Boston in ALCS?

Astros livid over controversial call in ALCS Game 4: 'That's a clear home run'

Astros fan near controversial incident says umpire blew HR call

What they are saying about controversial fan interference call from ALCS Game 4

Kate Upton rips umpires over fan interference call that cost Astros a home run

Photos: Astros try to avoid elimination in ALCS Game 5

Photos: Astros try to avoid elimination in ALCS Game 5
01 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks back to the dugout after the top of the 6th inning against the Boston Red Sox in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 33
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander reacts in the dugout against the Boston Red Sox in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 33
Houston Astros fans reach for a home run hit by outfielder Marwin Gonzalez (not pictured) against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 33
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick (6) is forced out by Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland (left) in the fifth inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 33
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) commits a throwing error against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 33
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman catches a foul pop up hit by Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (not pictured) in the fifth inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 33
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 33
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) hits a double against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks back to the dugout after the top of the 6th inning against the Boston Red Sox in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander reacts in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 33
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman catches a foul pop up hit by Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi in the fifth inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 33
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) hits a double against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 33
Houston Astros outfielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) and manager AJ Hinch (right) look out from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 33
=Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 33
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts after retiring the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 33
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) commits a throwing error in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 33
Houston Astros outfielder Tony Kemp (18) makes a catch on a fly ball against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 33
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after commiting a throwing error against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 33
A fan holds up a sign for Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (not pictured) against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 33
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 33
Houston Astros former players Jose Cruz (left) and Jeff Kent (right) before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning in game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) warms up in the bullpen before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 33
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) warms up in the bullpen before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 33
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
31 / 33
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
32 / 33
Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
33 / 33
A general view of the field before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Photos: Astros pregame, ALCS Game 5

PHOTOS: Astros pregame, Game 5
01 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (USAT Sports)
02 / 39
Former Houston Astros players Jeff Kent and Jose Cruz react after the ceremonial first pitch before Game Five of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
03 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
04 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
05 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
06 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
07 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
08 / 39
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) warms up in the bullpen before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. (Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports)
09 / 39
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park.( Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)
10 / 39
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) warms up in the bullpen before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. (Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports)
11 / 39
12 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
13 / 39
A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora chat it up before game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. (Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)
14 / 39
Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox greets Tony Kemp #18 of the Houston Astros before Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
15 / 39
Clay Walker performs the National Anthem before Game Five of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
16 / 39
Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros stretches prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
17 / 39
Justin Verlander #35 and Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros walk to the dugout before the game against the Boston Red Sox during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
18 / 39
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros signs autographs during batting practice before Game Five of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
19 / 39
Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros warms up before the game against the Boston Red Sox during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
20 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
21 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
22 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
23 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
24 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
25 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
26 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
27 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
28 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
29 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
30 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
31 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
32 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
33 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
34 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
35 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
36 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
37 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
38 / 39
Astros fans who showed up early for Game 5 in the ALCS got to see Hall of Famer Craig Biggio watching batting practice and Jeff Kent throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Astros favorite Jose Cruz. (Michelle Homer photos)
39 / 39

SEVENTH INNING

Marwin Gonzalez gets the Astros on the board with a solo home run to left off of Matt Barnes. Astros still trail 4-1.

Roberto Osuna enters the game for the Astros. Justin Verlander leaves the game after allowing 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 home runs and posting 4 strikeouts.

SIXTH INNING

Mookie Betts makes a catch at the wall, this time to retire Alex Bregman. Fans did not go for the ball this time, contrary to the Game 4 incident Wednesday night.

Rafael Devers hits a 3-run homer to left off of Justin Verlander to extend Boston's lead to 4-0 over Houston.

FIFTH INNING

David Price is dealing for Boston. The Red Sox ace has 7 strikeouts and has only allowed 3 hits in 4 innings pitched.

THIRD INNING

J.D. Martinez hits a home run to left off of Justin Verlander to put the Red Sox on the board first.

PREGAME

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has faith in the Astros for Game 5.

KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil, Daniel Gotera and Jeremy Booth take questions from viewers about the Astros ahead of Game 5.

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa has been moved from seventh to fourth in the Houston Astros' batting order for Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Astros manager AJ Hinch made the switch for his team's must-win game Thursday night after Correa had three hits and drove in two runs in Game 4. It was the first multi-hit game this postseason for Correa, the shortstop who has struggled with back problems for months.

Tap here to read more.

© 2018 KHOU