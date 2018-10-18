HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are hoping to avoid elimination Thursday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

The Boston Red Sox hold a 3-1 series lead after an 8-6 victory over Houston Wednesday in Game 4.

Follow below for live updates before and throughout the game:

SEVENTH INNING

Marwin Gonzalez gets the Astros on the board with a solo home run to left off of Matt Barnes. Astros still trail 4-1.

#KHOU11 Finally #Astros fans have something to cheer about as Marwin hits an opposite field shot to Crawford Boxes. Now 4-1 Boston in the 7th — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

Roberto Osuna enters the game for the Astros. Justin Verlander leaves the game after allowing 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 home runs and posting 4 strikeouts.

SIXTH INNING

Mookie Betts makes a catch at the wall, this time to retire Alex Bregman. Fans did not go for the ball this time, contrary to the Game 4 incident Wednesday night.

#KHOU11 #RedSox Rightfielder Mookie Betts makes the catch right in front of the wall to retire Bregman. No controversy this time pic.twitter.com/C52bMlRipj — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

Rafael Devers hits a 3-run homer to left off of Justin Verlander to extend Boston's lead to 4-0 over Houston.

#KHOU11 Devers 3 run bomb has #RedSox on top 4-0 heading to B of 6th. That HR sucked the energy out of MMP. BRegman to lead off the #Astros 6th — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

FIFTH INNING

David Price is dealing for Boston. The Red Sox ace has 7 strikeouts and has only allowed 3 hits in 4 innings pitched.

#KHOU I-really thought #Astros had the stronger pitching staff before this series started but David Price is one of the reasons the #RedSox have been better....so far anyway. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

David Price feel for his changeup is ridiculous so far. Finally able to protect his fastball in the #postseason — Jeremy Booth (@_JeremyBooth) October 19, 2018

THIRD INNING

J.D. Martinez hits a home run to left off of Justin Verlander to put the Red Sox on the board first.

#KHOU11 Thats the first run Verlander has given up after pitching 26 scoreless innings in postseason elimination games — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

PREGAME

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has faith in the Astros for Game 5.

Last year, we were 3-0 in elimination games. We can do this! @astros #NeverSettle — Jeff Luhnow (@jluhnow) October 18, 2018

KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil, Daniel Gotera and Jeremy Booth take questions from viewers about the Astros ahead of Game 5.

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa has been moved from seventh to fourth in the Houston Astros' batting order for Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Astros manager AJ Hinch made the switch for his team's must-win game Thursday night after Correa had three hits and drove in two runs in Game 4. It was the first multi-hit game this postseason for Correa, the shortstop who has struggled with back problems for months.

