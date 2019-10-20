HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a game-ending homer off Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros outlasted the New York Yankees 6-4 Saturday night to advance to the World Series for the second time in three years.

In a bullpen game with a back-and-forth finish, DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, two-run shot off Astros closer Roberto Osuna in the top of the ninth. Altuve answered with a two-run drive to left-center, setting off a wild celebration at Minute Maid Park.

Astros ace Gerrit Cole was waiting to pitch a potential Game 7 in this AL Championship Series on Sunday. Instead, the postseason star — undefeated since May 22 — could be lined up for Game 1 at home against the NL champion Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Ninth inning

Jose Altuve hits a walk-off home run to secure the Astros' berth to the World Series.

Aroldis Chapman strikes out Martin Maldonado. Josh Reddick pops out to third. George Springer walks.

Gio Urshela singles to left. Brett Gardner strikes out. DJ LeMahieu hits a 2-run homer to right off of Roberto Osuna to tie the game at 4. Osuna strikes out Aaron Judge.

Eighth inning

Jose Altuve grounds out to third. Michael Brantley walks, and Jake Marisnick comes in to pinch run. Alex Bregman lines out to right.With 1 on and 2 out, Yulieski Gurriel singles to right center, and Marisnick advances to third.

Carlos Correa walks, and Gurriel advances to load the bases. Aledmys Diaz grounds into a fielder's choice.

Edwin Encarnacion strikes out swinging, and Didi Gregorious singles to left. Gary Sanchez grounds into a double play.

Seventh inning

Martin maldonado strikes out looking, and Josh Reddick and George Springer ground out to end the inning.

Aaron Judge singles to shallow left as the ball bounces off of Carlos Correa. Gleyber Torres fouls out to first. Aaron Hicks flies out into a double play, thanks to Michael Brantley's diving catch.

Sixth inning

Jose Altuve walks. Michael Brantley singles to right, and Altuve advances to third. Alex Bregman grounds into a fielder's choice, and Altuve scores, extending to Astros' lead to 4-2.

Yulieski Gurriel grounds out to the pitcher, and Bregman advances to second. Carlos Correa gets to first on a passed ball by Gary Sanchez, and Bregman advances to third. Carlos Correa steals second, and Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging.

Gary Sanchez walks to lead off the inning. Gio Urshela singles to right center as Sanchez advances to second. Josh Reddick makes an incredible catch for the second out as Brett Gardner hits one to right.

Will Harris relieves Urquidy and gets out of the inning.

Fifth inning

Martin Maldonado grounded out to center, but it was challenged, and the call was reversed. Josh Reddick flies out to center for the first out. George Springer grounds out, and a double play ends the inning.

Urquidy strikes out Aaron Hicks and Edwin Encarnacion for his third and fourth Ks, respectively.

Fourth inning

Yulieski Gurriel and Carlos Correa ground out. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging.

Jose Urquidy comes in to pitch for the Astros. Gio Urshela hits a solo home run to right center off of Urquidy to cut the Astros' lead, 3-2. Brett Gardner singles with 1 out. DJ LeMahieu lines out to center. Urquidy strikes out Aaron Judge.

*Side note: Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook and owner Tilman Fertita sighting at the game.

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook, left, shakes hands with model Kate Upton, wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Third inning

George Springer walks to start the inning for the Astros. Michael Brantley grounds out to second as Springer advances to second. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop to end the inning.

Aaron Judge walks with no one on and 1 out. J.A. Happ gets three quick outs to end the inning. Gleyber Torres singles to center, putting 2 on with 1 out. Aaron Hicks flies out to right. Edwin Encarnacion walks to load the bases. Ryan Pressly comes in to relieve Josh James. Didi Gregorious grounds out to end the inning for the Yankees.

Second inning

Brad Peacock Edwin Encarnacion for his second K of the night. Didi Gregorious doubles to deep center, and Gary Sanchez follows with an RBI single, cutting Houston's lead to 3-1. Josh James relieves Brad Peacock after Gio Urshela walks.

Josh James strikes out Brett Gardner to retire the Yankees.

First inning

Chad Green strikes out George Springer. Jose Altuve hits a double to deep center with no one on and one out. Michael Brantley flies out to center. Chad Green walks Alex Bregman, and Yulieski Gurriel homers to put the Astros on the board first, 3-0.

Brad Peacock strikes out DJ LeMahieu to start the game. He throws seven strikes in seven pitches.

Pregame

Astros legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio threw out the first pitch.

Several Houston Texans wore Astros gear to show their support as they headed to Indianapolis ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Colts.

