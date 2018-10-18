HOUSTON - The Houston Astros fell to the Boston Red Sox 4-1 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. Boston moves on to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers.

Follow below for live updates before and throughout the game:

RELATED HEADLINES

What are the odds of an Astros comeback vs. Boston in ALCS?

Astros livid over controversial call in ALCS Game 4: 'That's a clear home run'

Astros fan near controversial incident says umpire blew HR call

What they are saying about controversial fan interference call from ALCS Game 4

Kate Upton rips umpires over fan interference call that cost Astros a home run

Photos: Astros try to avoid elimination in ALCS Game 5

Photos: Astros fall to Red Sox 4-1 in ALCS Game 5

Photos: Astros fans have their game faces on before Game 5

PHOTOS: Astros fans have their game faces on before Game 5

Photos: Astros pregame, ALCS Game 5

PHOTOS: Astros pregame, Game 5

NINTH INNING

It's official: The Boston Red Sox are on to the World Series. The Astros fall to the Red Sox 4-1.

#KHOU11 It’s over! #Astros fall 4-1 in Game 5 of ALCS and #RedSox are headed to the World Series — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

SEVENTH INNING

Marwin Gonzalez gets the Astros on the board with a solo home run to left off of Matt Barnes. Astros still trail 4-1.

#KHOU11 Finally #Astros fans have something to cheer about as Marwin hits an opposite field shot to Crawford Boxes. Now 4-1 Boston in the 7th — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

Roberto Osuna enters the game for the Astros. Justin Verlander leaves the game after allowing 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 home runs and posting 4 strikeouts.

SIXTH INNING

Mookie Betts makes a catch at the wall, this time to retire Alex Bregman. Fans did not go for the ball this time, contrary to the Game 4 incident Wednesday night.

#KHOU11 #RedSox Rightfielder Mookie Betts makes the catch right in front of the wall to retire Bregman. No controversy this time pic.twitter.com/C52bMlRipj — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

Rafael Devers hits a 3-run homer to left off of Justin Verlander to extend Boston's lead to 4-0 over Houston.

#KHOU11 Devers 3 run bomb has #RedSox on top 4-0 heading to B of 6th. That HR sucked the energy out of MMP. BRegman to lead off the #Astros 6th — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

FIFTH INNING

David Price is dealing for Boston. The Red Sox ace has 7 strikeouts and has only allowed 3 hits in 4 innings pitched.

#KHOU I-really thought #Astros had the stronger pitching staff before this series started but David Price is one of the reasons the #RedSox have been better....so far anyway. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

David Price feel for his changeup is ridiculous so far. Finally able to protect his fastball in the #postseason — Jeremy Booth (@_JeremyBooth) October 19, 2018

THIRD INNING

J.D. Martinez hits a home run to left off of Justin Verlander to put the Red Sox on the board first.

#KHOU11 Thats the first run Verlander has given up after pitching 26 scoreless innings in postseason elimination games — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 19, 2018

PREGAME

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has faith in the Astros for Game 5.

Last year, we were 3-0 in elimination games. We can do this! @astros #NeverSettle — Jeff Luhnow (@jluhnow) October 18, 2018

KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil, Daniel Gotera and Jeremy Booth take questions from viewers about the Astros ahead of Game 5.

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa has been moved from seventh to fourth in the Houston Astros' batting order for Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Astros manager AJ Hinch made the switch for his team's must-win game Thursday night after Correa had three hits and drove in two runs in Game 4. It was the first multi-hit game this postseason for Correa, the shortstop who has struggled with back problems for months.

Tap here to read more.

© 2018 KHOU